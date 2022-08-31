The number of voters willing to change their vote for Lula to win in the 1st round, according to a survey

The CNT/MDA poll released this Tuesday 30th, which reinforces the favoritism of former President Lula (PT), also points out that, among the 17.9% of voters who say they can change their vote, 23.7% would to guarantee PT’s victory in the first round.

According to the survey, another 23.2% would change their vote if the choice made the election for President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) difficult.

The MDA Institute carried out, between the 25th and 28th of August, 2,002 face-to-face interviews. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. The research, contracted by the National Transport Confederation, was registered with the Superior Electoral Court under the number BR 00950/2022.

The survey showed that Lula leads the electoral race with 42.3% of voting intentions against 34.1% for Bolsonaro. In the previous survey, carried out in May, the PT appeared with 41% and the ex-captain with 32%. Pedestrian Ciro Gomes maintained the same 7%.

In the second round, Lula would beat Bolsonaro by 50.1% x 38.8%. The PT would also defeat all other opponents. According to the survey, 79.6% of respondents said that the choice of vote is final.

According to the survey, 55.8% declared that they would not vote for the current president at all. In the index, Lula has 45.2%. Ciro’s rejection is 49% and Simone Tebet’s (MDB) is 38.5%.

“Lula and Jair Bolsonaro advance similarly in terms of voting potential, with positive variations compared to the last survey”, evaluated Marcelo Souza, director of the MDA Institute. “In the rejection analysis, Bolsonaro appears 10 percentage points above the ex-president’s index. Although not so important in 1st round contests, this level of rejection becomes a decisive indicator to be monitored in an eventual second round contest”.

