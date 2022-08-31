The program’s team would be divided between Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, says columnist

The “Encontro” team would be split after the problems that Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, presenters of the attraction, have been causing behind the scenes

As much as they both deny relationship problems, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares cannot hide the tension that lives in the air during the “Meeting”, shown in the mornings of Globo. According to columnist Valmir Morelli, from Veja magazine, the attraction’s team is polarized between the two presenters backstage.

Sources told the journalist that the rift between the two program commanders made the “Encontro” team also split between “Patricia team” and “Manoel team”, with a numerical advantage to the latter. The discomfort between Patrícia and Manoel in the air is also visible to viewers.

In recent weeks, news has circulated that Patrícia Poeta does not attend the daily meetings to define the program’s agenda, which ends up being captained by Manoel, which would have further intensified the internal dispute between the two presenters. On Friday (26), information arrived that Manoel had asked to leave the programwhich he denied — without denying or confirming any disagreement with Patricia.

The journalist, who replaced Fátima Bernardes in “Encontro”, still deals with criticism of her work on social networks, where she won the antipathy of a large part of internet users. Sought by the Veja column, she declined to comment on the alleged backstage fights with your screenmate.