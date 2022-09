The Rings of Power is grand and impeccable; Check out our first impressions:

We’ve already watched the first two episodes of The Rings of Power, and we’ve been blown away by what we’ve seen so far. Check out our first impressions:

the series of Lord of the Rings produced in Amazon Studios brings to the screen for the first time the heroic legends of the Second Age of Middle-earth.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of the main works of JRR Tolkien, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take audiences back to a time when great powers were forged, and kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin. Unlikely heroes will be tested, and hope will be dangling from the thinnest of threads, and the greatest villain Tolkien ever created has threatened to cover the entire world in darkness.

Starting in a time of relative peace, the series follows an important group of characters, with new and familiar figures, as they confront the resurgence of evil in Middle-earth. From the depths of the Mountains of Mist, to the fabled forests of the elven capital Lindon, to the island of Númenor, and the deepest corners of the map, these realms and characters will carve out their legacy, something that will be etched far into history.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power arrives in the Prime Video catalog on September 2.