Thiago Martins exposes paternal abandonment: ‘I started to be successful and he appeared’ | Column Fábia Oliveira

In an interview with Júnior Coimbra, Thiago Martins, 33, opened his heart and spoke of the difficulties faced by his family after his father, Agostinho, abandoned them. The actor and singer said that his mother, Maria Lúcia dos Santos, had to raise her two children alone with the salary of a maid.

“He was very much a womanizer, he had a few women at the same time and a few children within a year. And he was always the love of my mother’s life (…) And he abandoned my mother too soon. Abandoning a Northeastern woman, in a favela, in the 1980s, my mother working as a maid. So she was kind of my dad and mom. Then my life started to move, I started to be successful and my father came back”, recalled the actor.

The artist said that the relationship between them was not easy after this return. “We had some reality checks. I think my father began to understand my growth at work and that my mother had done everything she could to raise two decent guys in there (from the favela) as a maid. My brother doing some odd jobs and theater too, me and my brother. I worked as a bartender on the beach, I was also a kombi collector”, he highlighted.

In the conversation with the son of former soccer player Zico, Thiago also talked about his latest work in soap operas. The actor gave life to Ryan in “Love of a Mother”. In the plot, the character had an involvement with Sabrina, played by Anitta. In the scene, the two kissed.

“Everyone was looking to see if he didn’t have a tongue. I had to teach (how to give a technical kiss). She arrived there to participate in the soap opera and I was very happy. Anitta has this thing of the big woman, of arriving arriving, but she is also an insecure girl. She was entering a field in which she had little control, and there she had to act with characters, she had to act with other actors. I said, ‘No, man. Let’s take the hand and let’s go together. Here we go’. Then, not only the technical kiss, but positioning yourself. Because it’s different from a clip where she’s in charge and the camera follows her. There she is marked, (has) the time to speak, the cues, you have to pass text.

The artist praised the singer and said that they ended up creating a friendship after her participation in the soap opera. “She was an exemplary student. She is a girl that whenever she enters a challenge, she enters to win. She has my utmost respect. We became friends. And she learned well,” she commented.

The actor, who has been dating since 2019, between back and forth, yoga teacher Talita Nogueira, revealed a recent conversation with his beloved. He said that he is already fulfilled in all aspects of his life, but that his dream of being a father has yet to be fulfilled.

“These days I was talking to my girlfriend, Talita, and she said: ‘Love, what’s your next dream?’ And I said: ‘Love, I think I accomplished all that I had”. I have great desires. Because I came from Vidigal, I had nothing. And today, thank God, I don’t starve anymore, I can help my family, my friends, my community and whoever is close to me with my art. Of course, I dream of being a father, of getting married, having a family and continuing to live what I have been living”, he concluded.

