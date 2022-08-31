Thiago Martins vents about difficult relationship with his father

– Continues after announcement –



Thiago Martins, actor and singer, opened his heart to journalist Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo, and spoke about his difficult relationship with his father, Agostinho. Therefore, according to the artist, his patriarch abandoned him when he was still a child, and only appeared again when he was already successful on TV.

Thus, in the chat, Thiago Martins told details of this family situation. “He was very much a womanizer, he had a few women at the same time and a few children within a year. And he was always the love of my mother’s life (…) And he abandoned my mother too soon,” the actor began.

However, Thiago continued: “Leaving a Northeastern woman, in a favela, in the 1980s, my mother working as a maid. So she was kind of my dad and mom. Then my life started to move, I started to be successful and my father came back. We had some reality checks”, he points out.

Thus, the actor adds: “I think my father began to understand my growth at work and that my mother had done everything she could to raise two decent guys inside (the favela) as a maid. My brother doing some odd jobs and theater too, me and my brother. I worked as a bartender on the beach, I was also a kombi collector,” he says.

In addition, at the end of the interview, Thiago Martins exposed an intimate conversation with his girlfriend: “These days I was talking to my girlfriend, Talita (Nogueira), and she said: “Love, what is your next dream?” And I said: “Love, I think I accomplished all that I had”. I have great desires. Because I came from Vidigal, I had nothing. And today, thank God, I don’t starve anymore, I can help my family, my friends, my community and whoever is close to me with my art. Of course I dream of being a father, of getting married, having a family and continuing to live what I have been living,” he declared.