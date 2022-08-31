Third-hand smoking: how cigarette substances ‘cling’ to objects and harm health

Jenni Smith 2 hours ago Health Comments Off on Third-hand smoking: how cigarette substances ‘cling’ to objects and harm health 1 Views

  • André Biernath – @andre_biernath
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Cigarette and ashtray on top of a sofa

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

The harmful effects of third-hand smoking are not yet fully understood.

Have you ever heard of third-hand smoke? The concept is straightforward and simple: the substances released during cigarette burning impregnate furniture, fabrics or walls.

“And they can remain on these objects and surfaces for days, weeks, months or even years and pose health risks”, completes clinical oncologist Marcelo Cruz, from Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo.

Although this problem has been described in scientific work since the 1950s, it is little known compared to secondhand smoke—when an individual who is not a tobacco user directly inhales the smoke puffed on by someone nearby.

A 2009 survey in the United States calculated that only 43% of smokers believe that third-hand smoke would be harmful to children, while 84% of them say they are well aware of the dangers of secondhand smoke.

Tags

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

End of ANS’s exhaustive list should cause a flurry of actions – 08/30/2022 – Daily life

If sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the bill that obliges health plans to pay …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved