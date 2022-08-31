Third-hand smoking: how cigarette substances ‘cling’ to objects and harm health

André Biernath – @andre_biernath

Have you ever heard of third-hand smoke? The concept is straightforward and simple: the substances released during cigarette burning impregnate furniture, fabrics or walls.

“And they can remain on these objects and surfaces for days, weeks, months or even years and pose health risks”, completes clinical oncologist Marcelo Cruz, from Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo.

Although this problem has been described in scientific work since the 1950s, it is little known compared to secondhand smoke—when an individual who is not a tobacco user directly inhales the smoke puffed on by someone nearby.

A 2009 survey in the United States calculated that only 43% of smokers believe that third-hand smoke would be harmful to children, while 84% of them say they are well aware of the dangers of secondhand smoke.

Experts warn that contact with these chemical compounds can be harmful to health – and there are already some preliminary studies, done in rodents, that point to the risk of behavioral problems, such as hyperactivity, and even damage to organs such as the lungs and the liver.

Find out below what is already known about this phenomenon and what can be done to avoid it.

impregnated molecules

Some of them, such as nicotine, mothballs and formaldehydes, are released during the burning process and wander around the environment mixed with smoke.

Gradually, they “stick” to surfaces and objects, especially those covered with fabrics, such as rugs, carpets, towels, curtains and clothing.

Many of these compounds have also been detected “sticking” to furniture and wall paint.

The first work on the subject was published in 1953 by American physicians. They demonstrated that nicotine condenses (changes from a gaseous state to a liquid) and, when applied to the backs of rats, would cause skin tumors.

In 1991, an investigation carried out in Denmark found particles of this same substance (which causes a very strong chemical dependence) in the dust of houses where smokers lived.

In 2008, a group from the State University of San Diego, USA, evaluated substances found in smokers’ cars and discovered that even the vehicle’s dashboard carries pollutants found in this product, even if the person is not used to lighting a cigarette when is driving.

More recently, in March 2020, a team from Yale University, also in the United States, measured the presence of some of these chemical compounds in a movie theater.

Scientists have found that in films with a more restricted age rating (which indicates the presence of a greater number of adults and possibly more smokers in that enclosed space) there is a considerable concentration of compounds harmful to health, even if smoking is prohibited in this place.

The authors then concluded that smokers carry these chemicals with them through their skin and clothing, even if they aren’t puffing on a cigarette at that very moment. They estimated that the amount of compounds “sticking” to the body of these people is equivalent to the contact of one to ten cigarettes by secondhand smoke.

Of 311 volunteers under 12 years of age who did not have direct contact with a smoker, 296 (or 95% of the total) had this substance on the surface of the skin.

In a group of 193 children whose family members are tobacco users, this rate reached 97.9%.

Little known risks

Although experts are concerned about this exposure to so many chemicals, there is little research that accurately estimates the health impacts of third-hand smoke.

After a while, animals exposed to objects contaminated by these chemical compounds were diagnosed with some physical and behavioral problems.

The test subjects suffered from lung damage and were more prone to inflammatory conditions such as Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and asthma. They also had liver changes that precede conditions such as cirrhosis, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

The scientists also performed behavioral tests and saw that rats exposed to third-hand smoke more often showed signs of hyperactivity.

Let it be clear: research of this type is considered preliminary and it is not possible to say with certainty that these same problems are repeated in people. Even so, they serve as a basis for other studies, with human volunteers, to take place in the future.

“Unfortunately, there is still little data we have on third-hand smoking or how much risk it poses for the development of cancer,” admits Cruz.

“Even so, this problem should be faced with concern, even more so when we consider children, who have contact with many contaminated surfaces”, adds the oncologist.

The very stature of children already facilitates this proximity to rugs and furniture where these cigarette compounds are deposited.

In addition, little ones are at greater risk because they put their hand to their mouth more often and are at a stage of formation of vital organs and the immune system itself.

What to do?

Experts point out that the most obvious recommendation for decreasing the risk of direct, second-hand or third-hand smoking is simply not to smoke.

There are treatments that help you quit addiction — some of them are even available in the Unified Health System (SUS).

Direct or indirect contact with all the thousands of substances contributes to the development of more than 15 different types of cancer, in addition to being related to heart attack, stroke, COPD, tuberculosis, respiratory infections, stomach and stomach ulcers. bowel, sexual impotence, infertility and cataracts.

For those who do not want to give up smoking now, the tip is never to smoke indoors or too close to the house, office or public spaces.

Removing many of these chemical compounds that are “clinging” to objects and surfaces seems like a difficult thing to do. A publication by the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, USA, points out that “normal cleaning methods are not effective against these pollutants”.

“Most of the time, the only option is to change carpets and repaint the walls of the house”, informs the text.

For Cruz, the concept of third-hand smoke “reinforces how important it is to keep the environment clean and smoke-free.”

“As is known, some of these substances can be impregnated for weeks, months or even years and eventually harm the health of people who were not even there with the smokers.”

“We are so used to talking about the risks of smoking or secondhand smoke that we sometimes forget about these indirect effects. That is, it is not enough to just smoke in another room in the house or open a window to dissipate the smoke”, continues the oncologist.

“It is necessary to think about children and how a habit can harm an entire population that is more vulnerable”, he concludes.