Titi Müller is out of the Globo team at Rock in Rio; know the reason

Reproduction / Instagram Titi Müller needs to recover from spinal surgery

Titi Müller is devastated. Yes, it was this adjective that she used to define her absence in Globo’s coverage of Rock in Rio. The presenter underwent spinal surgery and the medical team recommended that she stay out of the event, and was eventually replaced by Didi Effe, a friend of hers since the days of the old MTV.

“Brazil, I’m devastated”, she said, making use of the iconic phrase applied by Lady Gaga in 2017, when she canceled her visit to Rock in Rio, and which ended up becoming a meme.

“After a long evaluation and many conversations between the medical team that takes care of Globo employees and the people that take care of the recovery of my warrior column, the conclusion is that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the broadcast of Rock in Rio on Multishow this year “, Titi explained on Twitter.

“I couldn’t have anyone better to replace me. Didi will represent me a lot. I love you, friend! You are an inspiration and I know you will rock it, as always. Thank you to all my colleagues who are taking care of me with so much love. It is a privilege to be part of this team and I will be sending all the best energies and applauding everyone who is already working hard to put this show on the air. Multishow, I love you”, he added.

The presenter gave more details of her health condition in a video on Instagram, in which she explained that she would be in the crowd, spend hours on her feet, and that would not be suitable for her recovery process from surgery.

It is worth remembering that Titi starred in one of the biggest memes in the history of Rock in Rio in 2019. She was live, talking about the expectation for Anitta to enter the stage, while a crowd shouted “hey, Bolsonaro, go take the c*”. Very sagacious, the presenter said: “Guys are asking for Anitta too much”. And she was silent for the scream of protest to invade the broadcast booth.

