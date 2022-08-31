Titi Müller will not present Rock in Rio: ‘I’m devastated’ – Emais

Through a video posted on Instagram, Titi Müller told the reasons for not being able to participate. Photo: Instagram/@titimuller_

Aunt Muller used social media to reveal to followers that he will no longer participate in the coverage of the Rock in Rio for the Multishow channel, which takes place from September 4th, at the Olympic Park, in Rio de Janeiro.

Through a video posted on Instagram, the presenter told the reasons for not being able to participate. “After a long evaluation and many conversations between the medical team that takes care of Globo employees and the people that take care of the recovery of my warrior column, the conclusion is that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Rock in Rio broadcast this year”, said.

Former MTV VJ Didi Effe will replace her at the event: “He’s going to represent me a lot. I love you, buddy! I know you’re going to rock a lot, as always.”

Titi ended by thanking the team and sending her good vibes so that everything goes well throughout the festival. “It is a privilege to be part of this team and I will be sending all the best energies and applauding everyone who is already working hard to put this show on the air. Multishow, I love you”, she concluded.

The presenter received several messages of support. “Titi, dear, you will be greatly missed this year, but let’s guarantee this recovery there, so that you are with us in the next ones, and with full force!”, wrote a follower. “In a little while he’ll be doing pirouettes. It’s going to be okay! I’m sure Didi (Effe) will represent a lot”, commented another. “Sad, but necessary. May you be back soon. Get well soon!”, amended another follower.

Surgery after chronic pain

the presenter Aunt Muller He also said on social media that he had to undergo a surgical procedure because of an accident he suffered in 2018, which caused him chronic pain.