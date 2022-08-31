“Tomato Flu” is a variation of another known disease

In recent weeks, cases of an apparent mystery illness have been reported in children, especially those under the age of 5, in India. Without knowing the origin of the condition, the disease was initially called “Tomato Flu”. However, a British study revealed that this is just a variation of the viral hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

Published in scientific journal The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal, the study that revealed the real cause of Tomato Flu was led by researchers at the University of Leicester, UK. Because of the skin rashes, the medical team came to suspect the monkey pox, but the test results did, in fact, confirm the hand-foot-and-mouth disease.

Identified in India, Tomato Disease is actually quite known to affect young children (Image: Tang et al., 2022/The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal)

To understand the study, the researchers looked at two children — a 13-month-old girl and her 5-year-old brother — who recently traveled to the region of India facing an outbreak of the alleged Tomato Flu. After returning, they began to have skin rashes and were examined by the group of scientists and doctors.

What we know about the disease affecting children in India

According to the British study, the Tomato Flu outbreak is actually a wave of cases of the hand-foot-and-mouth disease, known to cause blisters on the palms of hands, soles of the feet and mouths of children. The infection is caused by a virus from the enterovirus family called coxsackie A16.

The advantage of the discovery is that this disease is not considered serious and is self-limiting, that is, within a few weeks it disappears on its own from the body. During acute infection, patients may receive treatments that relieve symptoms, such as a high fever.

“Sometimes people get sores in their mouth, which makes swallowing difficult, so dehydration can be a problem in young children. In very rare cases, a person can develop viral meningitis, but it’s important to note that until now, no cases of serious illness after Tomato Flu have been reported in India,” says Sarah Pitt, a University of Brighton professor and researcher who was not involved in the study, in an article for the website. The Conversation.

For children infected by the virus, the recommendation is that they are isolated at home for at least a week from the onset of symptoms. That’s because the condition is quite contagious and can be passed on to other children at school.

Why was this considered as the Tomato Disease?

Despite the discovery that Tomato Disease does not exist, Professor Pitt explains that “these extraordinarily large, tomato-like rashes are not typical of Hfmd. It will be interesting to find out why the spots looked different enough for the disease to receive a new name”.

“The eruption [atípica] of Tomato Flu can be due to a variety of different causes, and this highlights the importance of accurate laboratory testing to [o diagnóstico do] virus”, completes Pitt. The causes still need to be better investigated and teams must understand if this would be a new variant of the virus.

Source: The Pediatric Infectious Disease Journal and The Conversation