Tomato war in Spain takes place again for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic | World

Thousands of people threw tomatoes at each other on Wednesday, as Spain’s famous “Tomatina” street tomato fight took place after a two-year suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Trucks took 130 tons of tomatoes that passed the point for the participants to use in the “battle”, leaving the main street of the city of Buñol drenched in red pulp.
According to the organizers, up to 20,000 people attended the festival which charged a ticket of 12 euros (approximately R$60). The city streets were closed and the revelers were entitled to an hour of tomato battle and a hose bath at the end.
The event was inspired by a food fight between children in 1945 in the city, located in a tomato-growing region.
Media attention in the 1980s turned it into an international event, attracting participants from all corners of the world.
Local officials said they expected fewer foreign visitors this year, mainly due to ongoing fears about Covid-19 in Asian countries.
Participants wear swimming goggles to protect their eyes while their clothes, typically t-shirts and shorts, are covered in pulp.
As well as being the first battle since before the pandemic began in 2020 in Spain, this year’s celebration had the added incentive of being the event’s 75th anniversary and 20 years since the festival was declared by Spain as an international tourist attraction. It is traditionally held on the last Wednesday of August.
See below photos of “Tomatina”
A participant lies on crushed tomatoes during the “Tomatina” festival in Buñol, Spain, on Aug. 31, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina
Participants lie on crushed tomatoes during the “Tomatina” festival in Buñol, Spain, on August 31, 2022.
A participant lies on crushed tomatoes during the “Tomatina” festival in Buñol, Spain, on Aug. 31, 2022 — Photo: REUTERS/Juan Medina
A participant takes a hose bath after a tomato fight at the “Tomatina” festival in Buñol, Spain, on August 31, 2022.
