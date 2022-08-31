Treasury Direct: Rates advance with hawkish tone from Federal Reserve and election polls

Public bond rates operate high on Tuesday afternoon (30). In fixed-rate securities, rates advance up to 11 basis points, whereas in inflation papers, rates rise up to 13 basis points.

According to Igor Cavaca, manager of Warren Asset Management, the move is due to the adjustment of the foreign market in the face of the announcements made by officials of the Federal Reserve (Fed, American central bank) in the last week, signaling a more hawkish (concerned with inflation) than had been priced by the market until then. The speech by Jerome Powell, chairman of the Fed, on Friday (26) reinforced this movement.

“This may make the Central Bank need to keep the interest rate higher for a longer period, due to the impact of external monetary policies”, says Cavaca.

The manager also cites data from the General Price Index – Market (IGP-M), which dropped 0.70% in August. It was a greater deflation than the -0.54% expected by the market. It is noteworthy that there was a drop in the food group, which has been showing great pressure on other indicators, such as the preview of official inflation (IPCA-15). For Cavaca, the data would justify the additional adjustment in the real yield curve.

Another highlight is the electoral race. On Monday night (29), an IPEC survey was released, which brought the PT presidential candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, with 44% of voting intentions – stability in relation to the previous survey.

Current president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) also continued with 32%. The poll’s maximum margin of error is 2 percentage points up or down. This means that Lula can have a maximum of 46%, and Bolsonaro 34%.

Within Treasury Direct, the biggest increase in rates was from the Fixed-rate Treasury 2029. The government bond offered an annual return of 12.20%, up from 12.09% seen yesterday.

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2025 and the Fixed Rate Treasury 2033, with semiannual interest, had annual returns of 12.20% and 12.34%, respectively, higher than the 12.12% and 12.24% recorded in the previous session.

In inflation-linked bonds, the biggest increase was the Treasury IPCA+ 2026. The public bond offered a real gain of 5.85% at 3:23 pm, up from 5.72% the day before.

Other rates rose between 6 and 13 basis points. The biggest real gain recorded this Tuesday (30th) was the IPCA+ 2055 Treasury, 5.99%.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct this Tuesday afternoon (30):

Central Government surplus

The Central Government’s accounts registered a new primary surplus in July, according to a release made this Tuesday, 30th, by the National Treasury. Last month, the difference between revenues and expenses was positive at R$ 19.309 billion. The result followed the surplus of R$ 14.433 billion in June.

Considering values ​​adjusted for inflation, the balance – which includes the National Treasury, Social Security and Central Bank accounts – was the best performance for the month since 2011.

In nominal terms, the result was the best in the historical series, which began in 1997. In July 2021, the result had been negative by R$ 19.520 billion.

Last month’s surplus was greater than the expectations of the financial market, whose median pointed to a positive balance of R$ 17.60 billion, according to a survey carried out by Projeções Broadcast with 19 financial institutions. The July figure was within the range of estimates, which ranged from a deficit of R$ 18.436 billion to a surplus of R$ 25.0 billion.

Government prepares fiscal rule with flexible ceiling

The Ministry of Economy is preparing a new fiscal model to be presented this year, with a rule that makes the spending ceiling more flexible depending on the level of public debt, technicians from the National Treasury said on Tuesday.

Treasury Secretary Paulo Valle stated that the government is working to improve fiscal rules, noting that the submission of the proposal to Congress is still undefined, but “it will certainly be after the elections”. According to him, the idea is to start the debate by putting the plan under discussion with authorities, specialists and market agents.

According to Treasury Undersecretary for Strategic Planning for Fiscal Policy David Athayde, the proposal will aim to reinforce the cap rule, which currently limits expenditure growth to the variation of inflation, and which will become “a little more flexible” if the country is in a favorable public debt situation.

The Treasury Undersecretary for Public Debt, Otávio Ladeira, pointed out that the discussion of the parameters themselves, such as the debt levels that will allow an increase in spending above inflation, will only come at a second moment.

The plan for the adoption of the measure with a change in the fiscal framework was reported by Reuters at the end of last year, with an expansion of the debate in August. (Reuters)

Europe

On the external scene, the euro zone economic sentiment index, which measures the confidence of corporate and consumer sectors, dropped from 98.9 points in July to 97.6 points in August, reaching the lowest level in 18 months, in amid record inflation and the prospect of recession in the bloc.

The August result was below the expectations of analysts consulted by the The Wall Street Journal, which predicted a drop in the indicator to 97.9 points. The July reading was revised down slightly from 99 originally.

election polls

One of the highlights of the local scene is in the Ipec survey. In addition to the voting intentions for Lula and Bolsonaro, the survey showed that former minister Ciro Gomes (PDT) remains in third place, with 7% of voting intentions – a positive oscillation of 1 pp compared to the previous survey.

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB) has 3% − same upward movement of 1 pp Political scientist Felipe d’Avila (Novo) went from 0% to 1%.

The names of Eymael (DC), Léo Péricles (UP), Roberto Jefferson (PTB), Sofia Manzano (PCB), Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Vera Lúcia (PSTU) were mentioned, but did not reach 1% of voting intentions. each one. White, null and undecided people accounted for 13% of respondents in the survey.

Considering only valid votes (ie, excluding blank, null and undecided votes), Lula would have 51% of voting intentions − a situation that would constitute victory in the first round. Bolsonaro would have 37%. Together, the two candidates concentrate 87% of valid voting intentions.

Ipec heard 2,000 people between the 26th and 28th of August in 130 municipalities. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points, given a 95% confidence level.

IGP-M

Financial agents reflect the release of more local inflation data. With today’s result, the IGP-M accumulates an increase of 8.59% in the last 12 months until August, a percentage much lower than the 10.08% verified in the previous month, according to Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

The IGP-M is known as “rent inflation”, as it has historically been used as an index to readjust lease contracts. With the August deflation, the indicator now accumulates a high of 7.63% in the year.

“Fossil fuels – given the reduction in ICMS and prices at the refinery – continue to exert a significant influence on the results of the IPA and IPC, both with negative rates in August,” said André Braz, coordinator of FGV’s price indices, in communicated.

