TSE decides to ban the carrying of weapons in polling stations | Elections 2022

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE), unanimously, voted on Tuesday night (30) to ban the carrying of weapons in polling stations.

The exception to the rule are members of the security forces who are on duty and are required by the electoral authority to enter a certain section.

The court reviewed a public consultation submitted by nine opposition parties. They argued that there should be a restriction on the carrying of weapons.

The rapporteur, Minister Ricardo Lewandowski, determined that, two days before the vote, on the day of the election and for the following 24 hours, no one should approach armed within 100 meters of the polling place, except in the case of the police.

Lewandowski was accompanied by the other six ministers.

In the vote, the rapporteur said that Brazil is experiencing a situation of “accentuated confrontation” and that political violence affects different groups, from the right and left.

He explained that the measure to restrict weapons aims to guarantee the right to vote freely.

The minister cited the need for political leaders to take responsibility for the situation and, without naming names, criticized the authorities who, under the pretext of defending democracy, end up undermining its pillars. Lewandowski also mentioned the invasion of the Capitol in the United States.

The president of the TSE, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, considered that carrying the instrument at the polling place “involves electoral crime and illegal possession of a weapon”.

The issue of weapons in the elections was one of those discussed during a meeting between the president of the Court, Minister Alexandre de Moraes, with the general commanders of the military police, last week.

Violence has been a concern of the court in this case. In July, in Foz do Iguaçu, Bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho murdered PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda during the PT’s birthday party, which had the party as a decoration theme.