TSE fines R$ 5 thousand MS cooperative for billboard supporting Bolsonaro | Mato Grosso do Sul

The Superior Electoral Court (TSE) decided, on Tuesday night (30), by majority, to impose a fine of BRL 5,000 on the Cooperativa dos Produtores Agropecuaristas do Paraíso (Copper) for early electoral propaganda on billboards for the President of the Republic. and candidate for reelection, Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

The panel displayed a photo of Bolsonaro and the following sentence: “For democracy, for our families, for those who produce! Copper and producers in the region together with Bolsonaro”.

Photographs attached to the lawsuit feature pro-Bolsonaro billboards in several places in Brazil, including the cities of Camapuã, Paraíso das Águas, Chapadão do Sul and Douradina.

The representation was proposed by the PT national directory. According to the lawsuit, the party stated that there had been advance propaganda and requested that the Public Ministry investigate whether there was abuse of economic power by the President of the Republic, conduct subject to impeachment and ineligibility.

The Court denied the requests against Bolsonaro on the grounds that no evidence was presented that he knew about the installation of the billboard.

According to the lawsuit, Minister Sérgio Banhos assessed that there was no doubt about the responsibility of the cooperative. Although there was no explicit request to vote, the minister noted a violation of the Elections Law, which prohibits advertising through billboards.

“It is a billboard, a prohibited means of advertising, the use of which can configure early electoral propaganda, regardless of an explicit request to vote and the use of semantically identical words. I understand, with all due respect, that the anticipated electoral propaganda was evident”, said Banhos.

The g1 contacted the Cooperativa dos Produtores Agropecuaristas do Paraíso to ask for a position, but until the publication of this report, we had no response.

Electoral Court orders the removal of billboards with early electoral propaganda in Ariquemes, RO

Justice fines pre-candidates for early advertising on billboards in PB