TSE prohibits carrying a weapon within a 100-meter radius of polling places – News

The plenary of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) unanimously decided to prohibit the carrying of weapons in polling places in the October elections of this year. The ban is also valid for members of the security forces who are not on duty on the day of the election.

The court ruled that the ban on carrying a gun must take place within a radius of 100 meters around polling stations. The ministers followed the vote of the rapporteur, Ricardo Lewandowski.

The magistrate recalled that the data point to an increase in the circulation of firearms, in addition to the advance of political violence in recent years. “In fact, as can be seen from the reading of the 2022 Brazilian Yearbook of Public Security, the numbers concerning stockpiles of firearms in the possession of the population are alarming, especially due to the ease of registration granted to alleged hunters, sport shooters and collectors, sheltered under the increasingly well-known and ill-spoken acronym ‘CACs’, which has aroused growing suspicion as to their real purposes”, declared the minister.





According to the vote, which was fully followed, carrying a weapon is prohibited for 48 hours before the election and is valid for up to 24 hours after the election. Security agents who are summoned by the Electoral Court to act may be released from the rule.

“The prohibition [vale] for places that electoral courts and judges, within the scope of their respective constituencies, deem deserving of identical protection, and the TSE, in the exercise of its regulatory and police power, may take all the necessary complementary measures to make such fences effective”, he adds. the vote.