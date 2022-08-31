UFL has delayed launch; check the new date | esports

UFL, a new free football game that promises to be a strong competitor to FIFA and eFootball, had its launch postponed to 2023. The announcement was made by Strikerz, the game’s developer, on Wednesday (30). According to the company, the delay is necessary to improve the quality of the game and, later this year, more information about the premiere date will be released.

Cristiano Ronaldo and other UFL ambassadors

In a video posted on the official UFL channel, Strikerz CEO Eugene Nashilov said that the game is 80% complete, but it takes time to improve development.

“We at Strikerz have always set a very high standard for ourselves, both inside and outside the studio. Our goal now, as it was before, is nothing less than to deliver a realistic, reactive and quality football game, with first-rate graphics and gameplay – said the director.

The developer also promised to release updates regarding the December release date of this year. In addition to the announcement, the video also features new gameplay footage from the game. Check it out below:

The UFL, previously planned for 2022, will allow players to create their own football clubs. Like Konami’s eFootball, this new simulator will hit the market with graphics in the Unreal Engine. The football game will be released for Xbox Series S|X, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5) and PC.