Ukraine adapts and uses anti-radiation missile in Soviet MiG-29 fighter

The adaptations used by the Ukrainians after the invasion of Russia reached an unexpected level, with the use of American anti-radiation missiles installed in Soviet-era fighter jets.

Disclosure – Ukrainian Air Force





The AGM-88 HARM is one of the most advanced missiles in the world when it comes to combating anti-aircraft threats such as missile launchers that can close off an airspace from the ground.

The acronym HARM is in English for “High Speed ​​Anti-Radiation Missile”, as it beats 1.84 times the speed of sound and is made to destroy radars, guided by the radio waves emitted by the same while they are searching for a target. up in the air.

This missile has been an airspace “cleaner” for the US for some time now, mainly from platforms like the Boeing EA-18 Growler, made from the F-18 Super Hornet, modified with sensors and equipment that cause interference. on enemy radars, and finally he shoots them down with the AGM-88.

Pilot ‘Juice’ holds the HARM missile in his MiG-29 – Disclosure





However, this missile was designed to be used on American and NATO fighter jets, such as the Eurofighter and Tornado, and not on Soviet fighter jets, which it would help to destroy.

But with the Invasion of Ukraine everything changed, and the resilient Ukrainian Air Force not only continues to fly MiG-29 fighter jets, but also adapts them to use HARM against Russian anti-aircraft batteries, freeing up their airspace.

#Ukraine: Another wrecks of the American AGM-88 HARM was found in Ukraine.

More markings seen this time, which make us believe Ukraine received far the most modern variant of the missile – AGM-88B, unless the missile are retained from an upgrade with some older parts. pic.twitter.com/7txbGXry6K — 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) August 25, 2022

The first evidence emerged weeks ago, when HARM wreckage was found on the ground, and now the Air Force itself has released videos of the fighter firing the missiles.

Another detail that draws attention in the video below is the use of civilian GPS, something that Russia did in Syria and has now repeated in the Invasion. The low availability of the Russian navigation system, GLONASS, installed on Soviet-era planes, would be the reason for the use of civil navigators that use the American GPS network, with the Garmin 66 and 660 seen in the cockpit of the MiG-29 fighter:

One of the 🇺🇦 pilots has made a footage of the MiG-29 fighter jets combat operations. 🇺🇦 pilot Ivan dedicates this video to Major Yevhen Lysenko, his fallen brother in arms, who heroically died in an aerial fight against the 🇷🇺 invaders on March 9. pic.twitter.com/eUVYIAboDr — Ukrainian Air Force (@KpsZSU) August 30, 2022



