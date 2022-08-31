Unanimously, TSE prohibits possession of weapons in polling stations in elections

Weapons are barred within a perimeter of up to 100 meters from polling places; whoever fails to comply with the rule may be liable for electoral crime and illegal possession

Alexandre de Moraes is the current president of the Superior Electoral Court



O Superior Electoral Court (TSE) judged this Tuesday, 30th, the ban on the circulation of firearms in polling places on October 2nd and 30th – dates scheduled for the first and second rounds, respectively, and the unanimous understanding was by the prohibition of the measure during the electoral act. The court was brought about through a public consultation filed by nine political parties opposed to the federal government. The group argues that only members of the security forces who are engaged in police activity would be allowed to carry firearms during voting. the minister Ricardo Lewandowski suspended the reading of his report and only explained his vote objectively. In a speech in defense of democracy, the magistrate stated that “all elections carry a potential risk of institutional weakening or fraying”, he recalled episodes of violence committed against the current president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and the candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and attributed the responsibility for the escalation in political violence in the country to the “phenomenon of polarization”. The rapporteur also regretted that the legislation has not advanced in the sense of punishing parties for episodes of violence committed by their affiliates.

‘Regardless of legal or express provision, the ban extends to all civilians who carry weapons, whether or not they hold a state license or license. This is because, if this is not even allowed to public security agents, still on duty, it would not make the slightest sense to admit the presence or permanence of armed civilians at polling stations, or near them, if only because of the serious risk they represent for the physical safety of those who carry out their duties there and of the voters who turn up to vote. It follows that the objective answer to the consultation formulated is in the sense that, in the polling places and in a perimeter of 100 meters around them, it is not allowed the presence of anyone carrying weapons, with the exception of agents of the security forces. provided they are in service and are duly summoned or authorized by the competent electoral authority’, explains the rapporteur Ricardo Lewandowski.

Carmen Lucia, Minister of the Electoral Court, reiterated the institutional mission of the TSE to assure citizens of a harmonious vote, through the promotion of “peace” and “security of the electoral process”, and accompanied the vote of the rapporteur. “There is a need for clarification and full communication, so that every citizen knows the rules that guide our understanding”, she said. The president of the Court, Alexandre de Moraes, complemented the minister’s speech and stressed that the Court “is not ruling out the possession of weapons from anyone”, only carrying them in certain situations. “I say this with the experience of someone who was Secretary of Public Security, by ordinance, you cannot carry weapons in football stadiums, for example, in airports”, he pointed out. Carmen followed and concluded that it is the “very same situation” and that “there is nothing new” with the understanding.

In a brief positioning, President Alexandre de Moraes informed that, if a citizen carries a firearm at the electoral site, the attitude will result in an electoral crime and in the illegal possession of weapons. Ministers Mauro Campbell opened his speech with the consideration that the “previous positions do not go beyond what the legal discipline proposes” and fully followed the vote of the reporting minister. the magistrate Benedito Gonçalves and Carlos Horbach followed the previous considerations and voted jointly for Ricardo Lewandowski. Alexandre de Moraes congratulated the reporting minister’s analysis and highlighted the growing number of weapons and the “consequent need to guarantee security in the electoral period”, “of the voter and the poll workers”. The president of the Court also pointed out that the TSE, in its regulatory and police power, may “take all necessary measures to make these fences effective”.