Unemployment drops to 9.1% in July | Economy

The unemployment rate in Brazil dropped to 9.1% in the quarter ended in July, according to data released this Wednesday (31) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). It is the lowest index in the series since the quarter ended in December 2015, when it was also 9.1%.

The lack of work, however, still reaches 9.9 million people, the lowest level since the quarter ended in January 2016.

The data are part of the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad). In the previous survey, referring to the quarter ended in June, the unemployment rate was 9.3%, reaching 10.1 million people.

At the lowest of the historical series, recorded in 2014, the rate reached 6.5%.

Main research highlights

Unemployment dropped to 9.1% lowest index in the series since the quarter ended in December 2015

lowest index in the series since the quarter ended in December 2015 Number of unemployed retreated to 9.9 million of people

retreated to of people quota of busy people broke record: 98.7 million

broke record: Population underused fell to 24.3 million of people

fell to of people People out of the workforce fell to 64.7 million of people

fell to of people Population disheartened (who gave up looking for work) fell to 4.2 million

(who gave up looking for work) fell to Rate of informality it was from 39.8% of the employed population

it was from of the employed population Number of informal workers arrived at 39.3 million

arrived at Number of employees without a formal contract was the biggest of the series: 13.1 million

was the biggest of the series: Number of employees with a work card signed rose to 35.8 million

signed rose to workers for own account reached 25.9 million of people

reached of people Number of domestic workers stayed in 5.8 million of people

stayed in of people Number of employers it was from 4.3 million of people

it was from of people real income usual stayed in BRL 2,693 – despite the increase in relation to the previous quarter, it still accumulates a decrease in the year

The usual real income received by the worker was estimated at BRL 2,693 in the quarter ended in July – 2.9% higher than in the previous quarter, but 2.9% lower compared to the same period in 2021, when the country was still suffering the effects of the pandemic.

The increase was driven by the income of employers (6.1%, or more than R$369), of the military and statutory civil servants (3.8%, or more of R$176) and of self-employed workers (3% or more BRL 63).