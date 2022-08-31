Untreated, polio depends on vaccination coverage to remain eradicated in Brazil | The subject

Almost a month after the start of the polio vaccination campaign, less than 25% of the target audience – children under 5 years of age – visited health centers in Brazil.

Polio was during the 20th century one of the most feared childhood diseases. It can attack the nervous system and, within hours, paralyze someone.

In Brazil, the last case of “infantile paralysis” was detected in 1989. In 1994, the country received a certificate of eradication.

But the low vaccination coverage has not raised the alarm about the risk of the disease returning. That’s because circulation in countries like Pakistan and Afghanistan can lead to outbreaks in new places.

“Once the virus enters our country in this one, it finds conditions to be transmitted”, warns the doctor Marco Aurélio Safadi, president of the infectology department of the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics and a member of international groups focused on the specialty.

“The World Health Organization classifies our country as a country at very high risk of the occurrence of poliomyelitis due to our fragile national coverage… It would really be something very regretful and dramatic.”

“To date, we do not have any therapeutic resource, any medication that can interfere with the evolution of the disease. We have a highly effective tool, which is the vaccine.”

