US creates 132,000 private sector jobs in August, ADP shows

The United States created 132,000 private sector jobs in July, according to data from the ADP employment report released on Wednesday. The number came well below the market estimate, which predicted 300,000 new jobs according to Dow Jones.

The data indicate that the US labor market is cooling, as job creation has slowed for the second month in a row: August data came in weaker than July data (when nearly 270,000 were created), which had already been weaker than those of June.

“Our data suggest a recent shift towards a more conservative pace of hiring, possibly as companies try to decipher the economy’s conflicting signals,” said Nela Richardson, chief economist at ADP. “We may be at an inflection point.”

The ADP (Automatic Data Processing) report is developed in conjunction with Moody’s Analytics and published days before the US Department of Labor’s employment data, the payroll, which is more comprehensive and will be released on Friday (2).

ADP report change

The release of the report had been suspended since the May result, in order to reformulate the methodology. According to the institute, the update was made to incorporate structural changes in the labor market, such as the impact of new technologies.

The new version is now made in partnership with Stanford Digital Economy, and according to ADP the survey will provide a “more robust and high-frequency” view of the labor market, with a focus on both jobs and wages.

