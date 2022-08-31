US state determines it will no longer sell gasoline-powered cars

Although it has positive effects on the environment, the law that prohibits the sale of gasoline-powered cars is criticized by representatives.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

What happens to the 40% fine in the labor agreement?

California, a state located in the western United States, will not allow the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles from 2035. The intention is that only cars that do not emit pollutants will be sold, encouraging the purchase of hybrid and hydrogen-powered models. and electricity.

The measure was approved by the California Air Resources Board (CARB), known as the Clean Air Commission. The expectation is that by 2026 a big difference can be observed in California, with zero emission vehicles representing a third of sales that are made.

Ban on the sale of gasoline-powered cars is part of policies that favor the environment

California currently requires 12% of cars sold to be electrified. The forecast is that by 2026, 36% of vehicles sold will be carbon neutral and that by 2030 this number will be 68%. In addition, it is estimated that the measure will spread to other states.

The theme is very important for global society. Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) indicate that air pollution is one of the main environmental risks to health. A report by the entity showed that nine out of ten people breathe polluted air. The situation is even worse in large cities.

It is worth remembering that California is not the first to adopt policies to encourage the sale of vehicles with zero emission of pollutants. While the UK and France expect the end of car sales by 2040, Norway’s forecast is by 2025 and India by 2030.

What are the advantages of the Inter Gold card?

Representative criticizes law banning sale of new gasoline-powered cars

Although it brings positive effects to the environment, the new rules do not please everyone. John Bozzella, president and CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI), an entity that represents automakers in the US, said that electric vehicle commercialization goals are still “very aggressive and will be extremely challenging”.

Bozzella warns that whether or not to achieve the new goals is beyond the control of the board and the automotive industry. This is because the massive electrification of cars depends on other factors, which currently do not satisfactorily serve electric vehicle owners.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Mikbiz / Shutterstock.com