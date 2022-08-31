Valdemiro Santiago has 15 days to pay R$1 million to Fofoquito

After 10 years of a major procedural obstacle, the judge of the 12th Civil Court of São Paulo ruled this Tuesday (8/30) that Banda Mundial, businessman Jair Passos and WS Music, a record company owned by the apostle Valdemiro Santiago, together they must pay the amount of almost R$ 1 million reais — with interest correction — within 15 days to Everton Di Souza, the popular reporter Fofoquito, from SBT.

The lawsuit filed by the artist against the religious and his conglomerate refers to the non-payment of the copyright of a song and for the direction and production of a biographical documentary by Valdemiro, released on DVD.

The record company was ordered to sell 100,000 copies of the CD Deus Cuidará. They were also summoned to present the invoices for the manufacture of the CDs within 15 days, informing the true quantity that were manufactured, under penalty of sending an official letter to the State Revenue Service.

José Pereira Leal Junior and Katia de Almeida, lawyers for Everton Di Souza, informed the LeoDias column that there is already evidence in the execution by arbitration of other manufactured CDs.

The case, however, was won in the first instance in 2019, but Valdemiro Santiago missed the appeal period, which ended up lasting the case until today, when Judge Guilherme Rocha Oliva applied the sentence with the stipulated amount of R$ 826,380.93 reais, which with interest adjustment already exceeds R$ 1 million. The debt amount is updated until June 2022.

The fine is ten percent of the debt and the same goes for attorney fees. If the payment is not made within the stipulated period, there will be a writ of attachment and valuation of Valdemiro Santiago’s assets.

