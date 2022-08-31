Vale (VALE3) or Gerdau (GGBR4): who has more dividends in the metallic commodities sector?

Raw material producers gained space in analysts’ recommendations for dividend strategies in 2022. But while oil companies, especially Petrobras, became almost unanimous, by offering the highest dividend returns on the Ibovespa, companies dedicated to metallic commodities currently share the market. Volatility in prices, expensive freight and uncertainties about the Chinese economy put in question the future results of mining and steel companies.

The mining company Vale (VALE3), for example, lost its place in the sun among the ten largest dividend payers in the world in the second quarter of 2022 – it ranked ninth in the previous quarter, according to the Janus Henderson Global Dividend Index. In the survey, released last week, the British manager highlighted that the earnings of mining companies could have reached a peak, which would precede a drop in distributions.

In the recommended dividend portfolios of brokerages and analysis houses, the effect is still discreet. Until August, Vale was still the most recommended action by ten houses accompanied by the InfoMoney – but no longer leading in isolation, but sharing the podium with the shares of Banco do Brasil (BBAS3).

The steel company Gerdau (GGBR4), on the other hand, has drawn the attention of analysts, especially after releasing the balance sheet for the second quarter of 2022. Some people prefer Gerdau shares for the short term, but they still believe in Vale for the long term, while others already suggest replacing the second for the first in the portfolio.

Josias de Matos, an analyst at Toro Investimentos, is still hopeful, although he recognizes that Vale’s shares are likely to suffer in the short term. In his view, the mining company has shown operational strength in recent years, but is discounted given the increase in uncertainties about Chinese demand for steel and the volatility in iron ore prices. Vale, in its accounts, trades at an EV/EBITDA (company value over operating cash generation) multiple of 2.5 times, well below the historical average of 4.4 times.

“Vale is a cyclical but robust company, and we believe that this scenario has not changed. We design a dividend yield [taxa de retorno com dividendos] of 15% for 2022, with a target price of R$ 130”, says Matos.

The mining company started to distribute large dividends as of 2021. According to data from Comdinheiro, it was in that year that the dividend yield of the company exceeded 15%. Before, it never exceeded 6.5%. Vale’s dividend policy has also only gained regularity more recently, starting in 2020. According to Enrico Cozzolino, an analyst at Levante Investimentos, the mining company pays dividends twice a year: in March, referring to the results of the second half of the previous year, and in September, on the results of the first half.

“Remuneration is 30% of adjusted Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), discounting current investment”, he explains. Vale may still pay extraordinary dividends, usually resolved by the Board in December, although analysts do not believe this will occur in 2022.

Cozzolino also believes that the cyclicality of the business does not eliminate Vale’s fundamentals for dividends. He points out that although the highs (or lows) in commodity prices favor (or harm) the results of companies in the short term, these effects should not predominate for those who build a portfolio with a view to the long term. In this case, says Cozzolino, it is more important to invest in structured companies and with policies favorable to the distribution of earnings.

Vale recorded a net income of US$ 6.2 billion in the second quarter of 2022, a decrease of 18% compared to the same period of the previous year, and an Ebitda of US$ 5.5 billion, results below analysts’ expectations – which , in some cases, even lowered the recommendations for action.

Despite this, while the market believed that the mining company would pay lower dividends, Vale announced the payment of R$ 3.57 per share for September, equivalent to a dividend yield of 5.31% in the second quarter, very similar to March this year, of R$ 3.72 per share and yield of 5.27%.

“The company has demonstrated that the consistency of earnings distribution is not impacted by short-term results. We believe that in the first half of 2023 dividends should remain high”, says Cozzolino.

The challenges, however, remain, with the timid recovery of iron ore prices and the economic slowdown not only in China, but also in the United States and Europe.

Gerdau stands out

After earning R$ 4.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022, Gerdau’s shares entered the preferences of the steel industry. That has spilled over into analyzes of dividend prospects, although few analysts see the company as a long-term option.

In June of this year, Bradesco BBI had already projected that Gerdau could pay R$ 20 billion in dividends by 2023. But given the economic difficulties in China, the geographic diversification of Gerdau’s revenues further improved this assessment.

Currently, 35% of the company’s revenues come from its North American operation. “While there are concerns about a recession in the US, this exposure will be an asset given the uncertainties in Asia,” says Toro’s Matos.

For him, the short-term scenario is positive for the company, with the recovery in demand for steel, due to the start of works foreseen in a US$ 1.2 trillion infrastructure package approved by the US Congress in November. of 2021. The package represented a victory for President Joe Biden and is expected to modernize the country’s ports, airports, roads and train lines, among others.

The analyst designs a dividend yield of 9% for Gerdau in 2022, with a target price of BRL 33.60. In his view, Gerdau is an option for the short term and Vale, for the long term.

Niels Tahara, head of fundamental analysis at Benndorf Research, prefers to have only Gerdau for dividends and recommends switching from Vale. According to him, while Gerdau has the capacity to deliver a 15% return in the next 12 months, the dividend yield of Vale should fall to 12% or less.

Tahara highlights Gerdau’s “great” quarterly results and comfortable debt of R$12 billion. For him, good dividends are guaranteed at least until 2024, when a reversal should occur due to the end of the commodity boom cycle.

Therefore, his view is that the investment in Gerdau is punctual, taking advantage of the positive scenario, but would not serve as a long-term strategy. He recommends buying GGBR4 with a target price of BRL 40.

Cozzolino, from Levante, likes Gerdau as much as Vale, and prefers complementary strategies. He mentions that Gerdau has a well-defined dividend policy, with a payout (portion of net income intended for payment of dividends) of at least 30% of adjusted net income. “Since 2018, the payout of Gerdau is above 33%. In the second quarter it was 30%,” he says.

The analyst highlights Gerdau’s share buyback program, which started in May, which until the second quarter had a 32% completion. “There is still room for growth in earnings through the decrease in free float (shares in free circulation)”.

What does the distribution history of VALE3 and GGBR4 say

Considering the history of dividends of metallic commodity companies, Fábio Sobreira, CNPI-P analyst at Ivest Consultoria de Investimentos, assesses that Vale and Gerdau are currently delivering an “exaggerated” dividend return, as it is far above the averages of recent years.

He explains that the so-called “profit power” of these companies – the ability to pay dividends if the company distributes 100% of its profit – would currently be 38.84% for Gerdau and 31.03% for Vale. At first glance, the numbers indicate that both companies would be potential big distributors of dividends in the next 12 months, he points out.

However, the reality would be different if the average of the distributions of the last ten years were observed, corrected for inflation and adjusted for the average real growth of the sector, of 12%, in addition to the current prices of the papers.

In this case, the “profit power” would drop to 10.77% for Gerdau and 8.89% for Vale. Considering that companies do not distribute all of their profit to shareholders, but an average of 50%, a dividend yield more realistic for the next 12 months would be 5.38% for Gerdau and 4.45% for Vale, estimates Sobreira.

This is in contrast to the dividend return of these companies in the last 12 months, up to August 24, which was 14.12% for Gerdau and 22.61% for Vale.

For Sobreira, the shares of these companies may be discounted precisely for this reason. “The market punishes uncertainties, and perhaps because of that the good numbers that are currently presented may be mere illusions”, he says.

Looking at the numbers of other companies in the sector in the last ten years, only CSN (CSNA3) would be able to offer a dividend yield of 12% over the next 12 months, in Sobreira’s assessment, given its consistent track record. But in the view of other analysts, neither CSN nor Usiminas are suitable for dividend strategies at the moment. CSN Mineração (CMIN3), for them, could also pay good profits in the short and medium term, but there are uncertainties, such as dependence on China and the absence of a well-defined distribution policy.

Action Current earning power Profit power in 2023* DY designed 12 months** Current DY CSN Mining (CMIN3) 14.21% 7.20% 3.60% 13.96% CSN (CSNA3) 16.11% 24.00% 12.00% 5.52% Gerdau (GGBR4) 38.84% 10.77% 5.38% 14.12% Usiminas (USIM5) 52.92% 10.75% 5.38% 20.64% Voucher (VALE3) 31.03% 8.89% 4.45% 22.61%

Source: Fábio Sobreira survey, Ivest Consultoria

Earning power: A company’s ability to pay dividends if it distributes 100% of its profit

* Profit power 2023: considers the average of the distributions of the last 10 years, adjusted for inflation and adjusted for the average real growth of the sector of 12%

Current DY: August 24, 2021 to August 24, 2022

**12-month projected DY: considers the average of distributions over the last ten years and 2023 profit power

