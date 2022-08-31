Van Basten questions value of Antony’s sale to Manchester United

Credit: Reproduction / Antony

Marco Van Basten, a former striker for Ajax and the Dutch national team, questioned the amount invested by Manchester United to sign Brazilian Antony. In an interview with the channel Ziggo Sportthis Monday (29), the former player asked: “Is Antony worth 100 million euros?”.

Then he himself replied: “No, not by a long shot, he hasn’t shown much yet. Of course he played good games, but he hasn’t been efficient in recent years”.

In addition, Van Basten highlighted Antony’s main flaws. According to him, one of the main deficiencies of the Brazilian is the loss of balls.

“A winger can lose the ball, but there is a limit to that. If you want to dribble whenever you have the ball, but you lose it seven out of ten attempts… You have to pay attention to frequency,” he said.

Van Basten criticized the signing of Antony

As the “ge” remembers, the Dutchman criticized Ajax for signing Antony two years ago. At the time, he said that the club was wrong to pay 25 million euros for the Brazilian. Instead, the team should have promoted some talent from the youth ranks.

Van Basten himself is one of the names formed by the Ajax base. The former striker played for the Dutch club from 1982 to 1987. However, his main individual titles were won at Milan.

In 1988, 1989 and 1992, he was awarded the Ballon d’Or by France Footbal. In 1992, Van Basten also won the FIFA award for the best player in the world.

For the Dutch national team, he played 58 matches and scored 24 goals. In addition, he competed in the 1990 World Cup and won the 1988 European Championship.

As a coach, Van Basten managed Ajax B from 2003 to 2004, Ajax from 2008 to 2009, as well as the Dutch national team from 2004 to 2008.