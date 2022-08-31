Vasco vs Guarani: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Vasco and Guarani will play this Wednesday, at 7 pm, in São Januário, for the 27th round of Serie B. A very important game for both clubs, despite them fighting for different goals and being in very different positions on the leaderboard.

1 of 5 File – Vasco x Guarani — Photo: ge File – Vasco x Guarani — Photo: ge

Vasco is in the G-4, but is experiencing its worst moment in the competition. The team comes from defeats to Bahia and CSA away from home, turned on the alert and needs to react in front of their fans so as not to jeopardize access. With 42 points, he is in fourth place, but he can already see his opponents approaching in the rearview mirror. Londrina won this Tuesday and reduced the difference to just one point. A positive result would also be important for coach Emílio Faro, who with each round sees increasing questions about his continuity until the end of Series B.

Guarani beat Tombense in the last round, 1-0, but remains in the relegation zone. With 26 points, Bugre appears in the runner-up of the championship. The alviverde team is looking for the second victory as a visitor in Serie B. So far, there have been 12 matches away from home, with six defeats, five draws and only one victory (over Novorizontino, in the 12th round).

Streaming: Premiere 1 and Sportv (all over Brazil) broadcast the game with narration by Luiz Carlos Jr. and comments by PC Vasconcellos, Pedrinho and Sandro Meira Ricci.

2 out of 5 Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge Probable lineups — Photo: Arte/ge

Vasco – coach Emílio Faro

Emílio Faro will make changes in relation to the team that lost to Bahia and will not repeat the scheme with the left-backs. Marlon Gomes, who came on in the second half, could win another opportunity among the holders. Figueiredo is another one. The coach had little time for adjustments, as the holders had only one training session on the field before the match. The main doubts are in the offensive sector. Out of the last game due to a discomfort in the thigh, Raniel continues as an absence.

Probable lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Matheus Ribeiro, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar; Yuri, Andrey, Nenê, Marlon Gomes, Tubarão (Figueiredo) and Alex Teixeira

3 of 5 Vasco’s probable lineup — Photo: ge Vasco’s probable lineup — Photo: ge

Who is out: Gabriel Dias and Riquelme (recovering from surgery); Raniel (thigh discomfort), Miranda (suspended by CONMEBOL).

hanging: Léo Matos, Matheus Barbosa and Nenê.

Guarani – Mozart coach

Coach Mozart will not count on defensive midfielder Rodrigo Andrade, who received his third yellow card in the victory over Tombense and is suspended. Madison, Eduardo Person and Richard Rios, who returns from suspension, are the options to replace Andrade.

Other absences from Bugre are striker Jenison, with a muscle injury in his right thigh, and right-back Diogo Mateus, in physical transition after treating a muscle injury. Striker Nicolas Careca, spared against Tombense due to pubic pain, could also remain out.

Probable lineup: Kozlinski; Ivan Alvariño, João Victor, Derlan and Jamerson; Leandro Vilela, Madison (Eduardo Person) and Giovanni Augusto; Isaac, Edson and Yuri.

4 of 5 Probable Guarani to face Vasco — Photo: ge Possible Guarani to face Vasco — Photo: ge

+ Read more about Guarani

who is out: Eliel (recovery from surgery); Diogo Mateus (physical transition); Jenison (injured) and Rodrigo Andrade (suspended).

hanging: Lucas Ramon, Diogo Mateus, Ronaldo Alves, Eduardo Person, Silas and Nicolas Careca.

5 of 5 Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infografia Arbitration presentation — Photo: Infografia