Vegetable extract may be the solution to high blood sugar

The news can be a relief to many people who care about the quality of their health. Scientists claim they have discovered a vegetable capable of reducing blood sugar levels by up to 50%. The most interesting thing is that this vegetable can be indicated for patients with diabetes.

Vegetable that can be used to fight diabetes; find out what it is

Results presented at the Endocrine Society’s 97th annual meeting in San Diego revealed that extract from an onion bulb can “strongly reduce” high blood sugar levels. More than that, he is able to lower cholesterol total when given together with the antidiabetic drug metformin.

The study’s lead author, Anthony Ojieh, from Delta State University in Abraka, Nigeria, said the following: “Onion is inexpensive and available and has been used as a nutritional supplement. It has potential for use in the treatment of patients with diabetes.”

How did the test work?

Doses of concentrated juice were given to rats at 200mg, 400mg and 600mg per kilogram of body weight. The researchers also gave the drug and onion to three groups of non-diabetic mice with normal blood sugar.

The study found that, of the diabetic rats, those given 400mg and 600mg per kilogram of body weight “strongly reduced” their blood sugar levels by 50% and 35%, respectively, compared to the starting level.

Best of all, onions are low in calories and can be used to fight blood sugar levels. blood sugar.

What is the ideal amount of blood sugar?

Glucose is measured by mg/dl, that is, how many milligrams are contained in a deciliter of blood. Thus, the ideal is that this volume is below 99 mg/dl so that the level is considered normal. More than that, the person already has hyperglycemia and should seek medical attention.

In fact, the measure is only valid for exams performed during fasting, that is, without having eaten food for a certain time. Laboratories recommend an 8-hour fasting period prior to collection.

Keep an eye on your blood sugar levels

When the result points to amounts between 100 mg/dl and 125 mg/dl, the patient should pay attention. These numbers represent changes in blood glucose and, some doctors consider it as pre-diabetes, where insulin resistance is already present.

If the result is greater than 126 mg/dl, the person is officially considered to have diabetes.

Common symptoms of hyperglycemia