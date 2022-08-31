Vera Magalhães will sue Silas Malafaia for fake news about salary







Vera Magalhães

The journalist Vera Magalhães said on Tuesday, 30, that he will sue Pastor Silas Malafaia for having spread lies about his remuneration. In a post on social media made on Monday, 29, the religious said that she receives R$ 500 thousand a year from the government of São Paulo and insinuated that, for this reason, she would be critical of the president. Jair Bolsonaro (PL). “Understood? Doria started playing the journalist who attacks the president all the time,” he wrote.

The fake news that alleges that Vera Magalhães would have a contract with the government of São Paulo is old. She is the host of the show Live Wheel, from TV Cultura, a station managed by Fundação Padre Anchieta. The institution is funded by budget allocations established by the Annual Budget Law (LOA), which is approved by the deputies of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo, and by own resources obtained from the private sector. The journalist’s salary is R$22,000 per month, or just over R$260,000 per year. It is incorrect to say that the remuneration comes from the governor of São Paulo, since the LOA is approved by the state deputies. In addition, the money goes to the Foundation, which has the independence to decide who to hire.

Pastor Silas Malafaia stated that Vera Magalhães earns R$500,000 a year; she replied that she will sue him.

“You will take a lawsuit and have to prove that I earn 500 thousand a year, pastor. Get ready to receive notification from my lawyer. Lying using religion as a shield is even more vile and clumsy”, published the journalist about the case. “I’ve already called my lawyer. Lying using God’s name is a sin and a crime.”

Last Sunday, 28, Vera was mistreated by President Jair Bolsonaro during the presidential debate of the Band. After asking the chief executive about vaccination coverage in the country, she was called by the president a “shame on journalism”. Bolsonaro even said that she “must sleep thinking about him”.

wanted, the shepherd Silas Malafaia stated that he only made a mistake about the amount of remuneration, but insisted that the journalist was hired by the government of João Doria (PSDB). He also accused the presenter of Live Wheel of religious prejudice.