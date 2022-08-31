Vice de Castro, Washington Reis has an appeal denied by the STF and is ineligible

Former federal deputy challenged in the Supreme Court a conviction suffered in 2016 for environmental crime; Minister Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the case, voted for the ineligibility of the Rio de Janeiro politician

Luis Macedo / Chamber of Deputies – 06/28/2016

Washington Reis was sentenced while he was a federal deputy



The Second Class of Federal Court of Justice (STF) judged this Tuesday, 30, an appeal filed by the defense of the former federal deputy and candidate for vice-governor of the Rio de Janeiro on the plate Cláudio Castro (PL-RJ), Washington Reis (MDB), against a conviction suffered for environmental crimes in 2016 and denied the request of the Rio de Janeiro politician. Edson Fachin, rapporteur of the case, voted for the continuation of the conviction and for the ineligibility of the former mayor of Duque de Caxias. “Although it was restricted to the shortest distance for protection purposes, it is clear from the rapporteur of the criminal action that the damages verified, according to reports in the file, occurred less than 3 km from the conservation unit. It reveals, therefore, the intention of the politician, through embargoes for clarification, to provoke the re-discussion of points already faced”, he said. In addition to the magistrate, ministers Gilmar Mendes and Ricardo Lewandoski decided to maintain the loss of political rights. Kássio Nunes Marques and André Mendonça voted against their colleagues. Reis can still file with infringing embargoes, an action allowed by the defense whenever at least two ministers vote for the defendant’s acquittal. In this case, it would be up to the plenary of the Court to carry out the analysis of the case.

about the case

Then federal deputy, Washington Reis had been convicted by the STF in December 2016 for the practice of environmental crimes. The congressman was accused of harming the environment after authorizing the development of a subdivision in one of his terms as mayor of Duke of Caxias, near the Tinguá Biological Reserve. In November 2020, the 2nd Panel of the Federal Supreme Court chose to suspend the effects of the conviction while the motions for clarification were not analyzed. After obtaining an injunction from the Superior Court of Justice, the politician managed to be reelected to the position of head of the municipal executive in the first round. In March 2021, the motions for clarification were judged and Reis’ conviction was upheld. If he cannot be a candidate for vice on Castro’s ticket, the current governor will have until the 12th to nominate a replacement.