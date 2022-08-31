Video of drunk Anitta in post-VMA ballad goes viral on social media – É Hit

a video of drunk anita at the after party of the Video Music Awards (VMA) on Sunday night (28) went viral on social media. The singer, who performed at the awards and won a historic award for “Best Latin Video” for “Envolver”, confessed that she had drunk too much.

“I swear to God it took me by surprise [o prêmio]. I had even said I was going home from the award to sleep. I was so bewildered that I’m here, drunk, awake until now”, commented the funkeira on social media.

Anitta ‘restarting’ drunk at the club drew attention; watch:

On Twitter, netizens joked about the situation and said that Anitta “restarted”. “I get like this after four cans”, joked one person.

“Anitta won a very important award for the Brazilian music scene, mina is the first Brazilian to win… The most f*cked thing ever. For me, she can get drunk every day”.

Anita at the VMAs

anita won the category of “Best Latin Video” at the 2022 VMAs, this Sunday, with the song “Envolver”. This is the first time that a Brazilian artist has won the trophy at the international awards.

Upon receiving the statuette, she highlighted the uniqueness of the occasion to Brazil and recalled the humble roots.

In addition to taking the trophy for the hit, the artist performed the song on the main stage of the MTV VMA, which took place in the US state of New Jersey.