Virgínia returns home and makes an announcement with Zé Felipe: “Only 2 years”

Virgínia Fonseca announced that she will release a documentary with her fiance, Zé Felipe, with whom she has two children.

Considered the couple of the moment, Virginia and Zé Felipe used social networks, this Tuesday, the 30th, to make a special announcement to the fans.

Pregnant with her second baby and back in her hometown, the famous said that she is recording a documentary about her personal life with the singer, with whom she completed 2 years of relationship.

+ Marcus Buaiz, ​​ex-husband of Wanessa Camargo, appears formal and gives a message to a boy known to the stars: “Do what you love”

In a long outburst, the muse vented about the film that has been produced, without revealing the platform yet. “We came back to my city, to the house where Zé Felipe and I told you about our relationship,” she wrote.

“Today we are 4. We have built a beautiful family, we have grown a lot professionally, we are living incredible moments and all this in just 2 years”, added the blonde.

“We are sorry”, Poliana Rocha and Leonardo suffer for Zé Felipe and the blonde confirms: “I cried every night” Zé Felipe and Virgínia Fonseca face separations from other relationships and worse news from a lawyer comes to light Zé Felipe bars Virgínia Fonseca from getting involved in a photo of other men and the blonde confirms: “Does not allow”

“I’m very grateful to God for everything he’s given me… Today we went back to where it all started to shoot our documentary and it’s been very special. I’m sure you will love it”, added the beauty, who already has more than 39 million followers.

+ Fátima Bernardes publishes text for journalist, Sandra Annenberg gets involved and sends a message: “Let’s not be intimidated”

BBB23

Before revealing the pregnancy, Virgínia Fonseca was being quoted for the reality show on Globo. She even publicly asked Boninho to invite her to the game. However, a short time later, the influencer discovered that she was expecting her second child.

+ “We didn’t have”, Christina Rocha explains the real reason for the end of the Family Cases on SBT and vents: “It demanded me”