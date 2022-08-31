VP even strange week to train and promises evolution

Consecutive days of training are very welcome news for Vítor Pereira at Corinthians. The coach has not had a free week since the beginning of April, but in the coming days he will once again enjoy this rare moment in the Brazilian football calendar. He bets that the extra time will make a difference in the next game.

The benefits are twofold: trying to recover injured players and having consecutive training sessions to repeat tactical moves. In VP’s assessment, the 1-0 victory over Red Bull Bragantino, yesterday (29), had Corinthians doing well in the first half and not so much in the second. The idea now is that the week in the CT will serve to increase the proportion of good moments in the performance against Inter, on Sunday (4).

“[Esta semana] Allows you to work on tactical behaviors. What we did well today, for example, good pressure [no campo de ataque]. We had a good first half. And it will allow us to correct in order to extend this good level in the second half as well. That’s what I want,” said Vítor Pereira at his press conference yesterday at Neo Química Arena.

In the six months he has been at Corinthians, VP has only had three free weeks to train. All of them as soon as he arrived, until the beginning of April. Since then he has always had straight games every three or four days. The sequence has 41 games in 147 days, that is, an average of one game every 3.6 days. With travel and recovery days, the coach has been counting the workouts on his fingers.

Now the sequence of games is not that big and allows us to work a little bit more. This week, for example, when we have five days, it seems like a strange thing. It’s strange, because we always think ‘tomorrow is for travelling’, but [desta vez] there are still two days to go.”

Vítor Pereira, delighted with consecutive training days

Who can come back from DM

The coach calculates that at least two absences may be available again until Sunday, both in midfield: Giuliano and Roni. Júnior Moraes has chances, but Maycon is ruled out. Adson (pain in the pubic region) and Raul Gustavo (thigh pain) were not mentioned, and Paulinho will only return in 2023.

It will allow us to recover some players who are out: maybe Roni, Giuliano too. Junior I don’t know if he can recover, maybe he will. Maycon is still at a stage where it has no chance. But [teremos] more solutions.”

Vítor Pereira, on the possible return of injured people on Sunday

Next week is also free

The novelty of consecutive training sessions extends for 15 days at Corinthians. These two weeks are precisely those of the dispute of the semifinals of Libertadores, and the team does not play for having been eliminated in the previous phase, by Flamengo. The next midweek game is only on the 15th, a Thursday, when Alvinegro receives Fluminense in the return of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil — the first leg was 2-2 at Maracanã.