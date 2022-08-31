Vtor Pereira keeps his feet on the ground on the Brazilian title and analyzes his six months at Corinthians

Corinthians regained its victories in the Brasileirão this Monday, when they defeated Red Bull Bragantino 1-0 at the Neo Química Arena. With the triumph, Timão remained in the G4 of the competition.

Despite being among the first places in the competition, coach Vítor Pereira avoided commenting on Timão’s chances of winning the Brazilian title this season. The team is behind Palmeiras, with 50 points; Flamengo, with 43 points, and Fluminense, with the same 42 points as Corinthians.

“I built my life a lot grounded, facing reality, with short term goals, I’m not that dreamer with long term goalsI’m a short term goal guy. The short-term objective in the Brasileirão is to look at the team that is immediately in front of us, and try to get to that team.if we can get there, then we’ll look up. But I’m not one to create illusions, I’m not one to create sandcastles, I’m not that kind of person“, said Vítor Pereira at a press conference.

“So let’s go with our feet on the ground, try to improve this week, rest in the first days, and then work to improve our behavior, our quality of play and be ready for the next game that will be very difficult, against an opponent who is playing the same game. position than ours. The Cup (of Brazil) is another objective, that whoever is in a semi-final has the objective of reaching the final, we have a strong opponent ahead of us, when we get to this working week we will do our best to try to beat Fluminense”, completed the coach.

Recently, the coach completed six months in charge of Corinthians. Since he arrived, Vítor Pereira had few days of preparation between the competitions he played. The coach took the team to the quarterfinals of Libertadores, to the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and is in the lead in the Brazilian.

After the victory this Monday, the coach will have about five days until Corinthians’ next appointment. Timão faces Internacional, on Sunday, at 4 pm, for the Brazilian Championship. The duel is a direct confrontation at the top of the table as the gauchos have the same 42 points as the Corinthians and are in fifth place.

“We’ve been through so much. We’ve been through very difficult times with many injured players, outside players, we’ve had… Now I think the sequence of games is not that big, it allows us to work a little more. This week, for example, when we have five days, it seems like a strange thing, because we always have to travel the next day.or tomorrow is the eve of the game”, stated Vítor Pereira.

“It’s a complicated championship, because there are many teams fighting for the same goals, a lot of travel, it’s a very difficult championship. When I heard that it was a difficult championship there in Portugal, I had no idea how difficult it was. It’s the travel, the time between games, they are completely different opponents, there are some lawns without quality, it’s also a fact, tremendous temperature difference, and that all makes the championship even more complicated”, he concluded.

