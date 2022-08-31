Vtor Pereira praises Fausto and highlights characteristics of the player who has just arrived at Corinthians

Corinthians beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0, last Monday night, in a duel held at Neo Química Arena and valid for the Brasileirão. In a press conference after the victory, Vítor Pereira evaluated Fausto and praised the player.

“Vera is playing as the first midfielderwhen we went to pick him up, it was to do first midfielder, second midfielder, because he has characteristics of arrival in the area, he is making the first steering wheel because we think he has quality and he is doing it with quality. IT IS a tactical player, who does not lose the ball easily, is a player who recovers the ball well, he is improving a lot in the recovery of the ball too“, analyzed the coach.

“The outer finish is missing, tranquility is missing on the outside shot because he had two or three or four opportunities to finish on goal and didn’t get it, but he lacks that tranquility that will come easily, because he is a level player and has a very large projection margin”, finished.

In the match against Red Bull Bragantino, Fausto completed his tenth game with the white shirt. The Argentine started seven times and on the last night he made his sixth game in a row starting a duel between the starting 11. The player arrived just over a month ago at the club and became one of the most used players by Vítor Pereira.

Now Fausto and Corinthians have a free week to prepare for the team’s next commitment. Timão receives Internacional, for the Brazilian Championship, on Sunday. The ball rolls at 4pm at Neo Química Arena.

