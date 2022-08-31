Vtor Pereira talks about a free week of work and hopes to recover some Corinthians athletes

Last Monday night, Corinthians beat Red Bull Bragantino 1-0, in the match that ended the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. After the Corinthians victory, coach Vítor Pereira talked about what to expect from the free week ahead, he hopes to recover some players and improve his tactics.

“We will promise to recover some players who are outmaybe the RonO Giuliano also, the Junior I don’t know if it’s possible to recover, but it may be, the Maycon I think it’s at a stage that even this week doesn’t have the slightest chance. So more functions, I promised to work the tactical behaviors“, began the Portuguese in a press conference still at Neo Química Arena.

“What we did well today, for example, good pressure, in the first half it was at a good level, and it will allow us to correct things to extend the good level to the second half as well. That’s what we want, I like that the team presses and has the ball, when the team no longer has the ability to press, it starts not having the ball and going backwards we are not specialists, it is not a team that in the defensive organization in the low block has the characteristics. As long as we press and have the ball, it’s the game I like and we have to be able to prolong it.”

O Corinthians now he has a whole work week ahead of him, as his next appointment is only on Sunday. This hadn’t happened for three months, when between the 30th of May and the 3rd of June, Timão spent more than four days without having games.

This long period of midweek and weekend matches was due to the fact that the team led by Vítor Pereira was playing Copa do Brasil, Brasileirão and Libertadores. With the elimination in the continental tournament, for Flamengo, the alvinegra team won that space in the calendar.

Now the coach prepares his players to duel against Internacional, on Sunday, for the Brazilian Championship. The match will be held at Neo Química Arena, starting at 4pm. The match will be a direct confrontation for the competition’s G4 fight, since the two teams have the same number of points added.

