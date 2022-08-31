Wanessa Camargo gets emotional when she meets her mother again, moves followers and highlights: “I’m very emotional”

Vanessa Camargo has graced the cover of national newspapers after columnists discovered a return to the old relationship with the actor and influencer, Dolabella data. The content creator confirmed the two’s involvement recently, while the daughter of Zezé Di Camargo remains more reserved on the subject.

This Tuesday (30), the singer became news for another matter. It turns out that the artist revealed that she will meet her mother in person after two years. In recorded stories, Vanessa talked about the emotion of the trip to Miami accompanied by the children, José Marcus and john francisco. The girl did not explain why she was away from her mother for so long.

“I’m very excited and happy because I’m finally going to see my mother after two and a half years. It will be very amazing“, he said. It is worth mentioning that Vanessa has been staying at her mother’s house since her divorce from her ex-husband, Marcus Buaiz. It is important to state that recently, Zezé granted an interview to the columnist Leo Diasfrom the Metropolis portal.

In the conversation, the countryman made it clear that he still hasn’t digested his daughter’s new relationship. “Was I surprised? Yup. Am I against it? No”, said the singer. “I’m acting from my heart and I just want the best for everyone, regardless of whether they’re together or not. They lean on that, and I’m happy to be that shoulder, both for one and the other.” said her husband. Graciele Lacerda.