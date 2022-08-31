Wanessa Camargo shows Zilu’s meeting with grandchildren after 3 years

Wanessa Camargo thrills when showing the reunion of the children with their grandmother, Zilu Godói, after 3 years

The singer Vanessa Camargo moved fans by showing a beautiful record of their children’s reunion with their grandmother, Zilu Godói, mother of the artist. The famous is the mother of two boys – the eldest son José Marcus, who is 10 years old, and the youngest João Francisco, who is eight years old. The famous was married for about 15 years with the businessman Marcus Buaiz. From the relationship, two heirs were born.

The news of the end of the marriage of the singer with the manager was marked by rumors of a possible rapprochement of her with an ex-boyfriend, the actor Dado Dolabella. After separation, Vanessa Camargo and Marcus were no longer seen together. However, the businessman makes himself a very present father. From time to time, the artist’s ex makes a point of publishing several moments of fun alongside the heirs.

Even last weekend, Marcus surprised his followers by appearing at a party for his ex-wife’s family. On the occasion, the businessman was invited to the former player and commentator’s birthday party, Denilson Show. The former athlete is married to the actress Luciele Di Camargosister of Zezé Di Camargo and the singer’s aunt.

The artist, on the other hand, also usually shares many moments with her heirs. On Tuesday night (30), Vanessa Camargo moved fans by showing the children’s reunion with their grandmother, Zilu Godói.

The famous embarked with the heirs in the United States, where her mother currently resides. After 3 years without seeing her mother, the reunion was emotional. In a video posted on the singer’s social networks, she showed details of the meeting with Zilu.

In the caption, the visibly emotional artist declared: “I’m very excited, I’m finally going to see my mother, after two and a half years without seeing her. I’m taking the kids there to spend some nice days. It’s going to be really amazing, I needed this,” she said as she went to meet her mother.

In the comments, fans of the artist filled the publication with many loving messages about the moment. “How cute,” wrote one netizen. Another snapped: “Nothing better than family.” And yet a third fan said, “Good thing.”

Tell us what you think!