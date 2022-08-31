Wanessa gives a public message about Zilu and she reacts: “Can’t take it”

According to the singer, she is excited to find her mother.

This Tuesday, the 30th, Vanessa Camargo surprised fans. This because, she sent a public message to her mother, Ziluthrough a video on his official Instagram account.

In short, the singer appeared lying on a plane and confirmed that she is on her way to Orlando, in the United States to see the matriarch.

Honestly, the artist confessed that she was about to land at the airport. “Guys, by the noise, guess where I am? On the plane, we are arriving in Orlando”she said.

Afterwards, Wanessa Camargo confessed that she is very happy with the trip, since she hasn’t seen Zilu in years.

“I am very excited and happy.” I will finally see my mother, after two and a half years without seeing her.” admitted the singer, on the message.

In addition, the heiress of Zezé Di Camargo stated that she is taking her children, João and Joséfruits of the old relationship with Marcus Buaiz.

“I’m taking the kids to see her, spend a few days with her, it’s going to be amazing. The plane is already descending, a lot will happen these days”, declared the famous.

ZILU ANSWERS A MESSAGE FROM SINGER

After the affectionate message, Zilu made a point of reposting the video and sent a message to her daughter.

“My heart can’t take it” said the artist, who completed the message with two heart emojis.

TENSE CLIMATE BETWEEN THEM?

After the separation with Marcus Buaiz, ​​Wanessa Camargo started dating her ex-boyfriend, Dado Dolabella.

However, who didn’t like the singer’s new novel at all was Zilu herself.

According to Léo Dias, from “Metrópoles”the artist forbade Dado Dolabella to set foot in Wanessa’s mansion, since the place belongs to her.

However, the actor and Wanessa don’t care about the artist’s bans. According to Léo Dias, the actor has been hiding at the house.

In addition, Zilu has already spoken ill of Dado Dolabella due to his past with Wanessa Camargo.

According to Léo Dias, the artist would have called the singer’s boyfriend a “trash” to close friends.