“Was being taken to Warner”

‘sandman‘ is the latest hit from Netflix. The series was right to adapt the writer’s comics Neil Gaiman and managed to win the hearts of fans who were anxious about the production. However, out of curiosity, this is not the first time the author has discussed with studios to take his work to television format.

In an interview with the podcast “Happy Sad Confused”, Neil confessed that in 1996, Michael Jackson declared willingness to interpret morpheus and a possible adaptation of ‘sandman‘ by Warner Studios. However, after having access to the script, Gaiman chose not to touch the project with the company.

“In 1996, I was being taken to the Warnerwhere the then president of Warner Bros. sat down with me and told me that Michael Jackson had called him the day before and asked if he could star as morpheus in sandman,” recalled Gaiman. “There was a lot of interest in this adaptation and they knew that [ter Jackson] would be one of the Crown Jewels” said Neil Gaiman.

“A guy in Jon Peters’ office called me and said, ‘Neil, did you have a chance to read the script we sent you?’ And I said, ‘Well, yes. I haven’t read everything, but I’ve read enough.’ He said, ‘So, very good. Huh?’ And I said, ‘Well, no. It really isn’t,'” he continued. “He said, ‘Oh, come on. There must have been things there that you loved.’ Then I explained, ‘There was nothing there that I loved. There was nothing there that I liked.‘” he declared.