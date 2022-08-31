‘Washington and Beijing are in a race for the Moon and Mars’

30 August 2022

Few people are as prepared to answer what life is and where we can find it as Carlos Briones.

Scientist, popularizer and poet, the Spanish astrobiologist spent years asking himself about the big questions about the origin of life on Earth and the existence of other forms of life in the Universe.

And as he says on his Twitter account, “Science to understand the world, poetry to name it. And, always, doubt”, he has an interest and passion for doing it through the “third culture”, the connection between Science , Humanities and the Arts.

With his team, he is doing research on the first biological molecules capable of transmitting genetic information and developing biosensors with the function of detecting molecules related to the presence of life, wherever it may be.

Briones — who works at the Laboratory of Molecular Evolution of the Center for Astrobiology (CSIC-INTA) in Spain associated with the Astrobiology Institute of NASA, the American special agency — participates this week in the Hay Festival in Querétaro, Mexico, where he will speak about his book last: Are we alone?: In search of another life in the cosmos.

He gave the following interview to BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish-language news service.

BBC News Mundo – You said that if there were extraterrestrial intelligent life, it wouldn’t be in the Solar System. Because?

Carlos Briones – Because all the planets and the main satellites of the Solar System have already been visited. And we found worlds with fascinating geology and chemistry, but none of them showed any evidence of structure, signals or anything that tells us that there might be intelligent life within the Solar System.

If there is intelligent life outside our planet, we must assume that it would be on extrasolar planets, that is, outside our cosmic neighborhood. Today we know, for example, that there are more than 5,000 extrasolar planets, but we assume there must be a number like 1 followed by 23 zeros.

BBC News Mundo – This number is so huge that if there is intelligent life on other planets, how could we detect it?

Briones – We could detect it by radio signals. If there are intelligent lives, perhaps they have had a cultural evolution similar to ours and will be able to send or receive radio waves, that is, they will be able to send us messages and receive our messages.

BBC News World – But if they evolved differently from us, they wouldn’t necessarily have to be able to communicate via radio waves…

Briones – If they didn’t develop radio waves, considering how far away they are, it’s impossible for us to communicate with them, even if the Universe is teeming with life. That sounds a little disappointing, right?

It could be that, around some stars — like those we see when we look at the starry night — there are planets and that, on those planets, there is life, but we are not able to detect it.

It also means that we could not have been detected by anyone before the early 20th century, when radio was developed. And notice that we were smart in the Renaissance or in classical Greece, but we hadn’t developed the technology to be detected.

BBC News World – Why does it have to be airwaves? Aren’t there other ways to communicate with intelligent life?

Briones – Because, because they are so far away, we cannot see structures built by intelligent beings. There is no telescope and there will never be a telescope with enough resolution to see these structures. Outside the Solar System, the closest known planet, Proxima b, is 4.2 light-years from Earth.

BBC News World – So, çHow do we find out it exists?

Briones – Radiation reaches us, waves reach us that can be light in the visible spectrum or other waves in the spectrum of electromagnetic radiation.

BBC News World – In the mid-1970s, scientists thought they had found a sign of intelligent life, but that hope was soon dashed…

Briones – Yes, a signal called WOW was found, which is what American observer Jerry Ehman observed when he spotted it. I thought there was some implication of intelligent beings in this signal. But then it turned out that it was most likely the reflection in a piece of space junk.

So, so far, we’ve been sending and trying to receive radio signals, but we haven’t had any good news in that regard. So far, we are alone in the Universe.

BBC News World – How far have we come in space?

Briones – With instruments built by humans, the Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 probes are the furthest from ever leaving the Solar System. They’re traveling through space outside of this planetary environment and they’ve done an excellent job.

What can we see? With the James Webb telescope we can see the light emitted by the first galaxies that formed, very close to the origin of the Universe, about 13 billion years ago.

And the farthest we humans have been able to physically go is the Moon and we will return to it soon with NASA’s Artemis program. Maybe in a year or so.

BBC News Mundo – And how far have we come in research on the origin of life, which is fundamental to finding life on other planets?

Briones – What was at the origin of our planet was geology and chemistry. There were increasingly complex molecules that formed systems capable of self-reproduction and evolution, that is, living beings.

BBC News World – If humans evolved from molecules that managed to reproduce, when did this happen?

Briones – We can’t know exactly when it happened, but we assume that if our planet is about 4.5 billion years old, life emerged about 700 million years later, or about 3.8 billion years ago.

We speak of life understood as a system of molecules capable of copying and reproducing. This would be at the roots of the common trunk that all living beings have, which is in the metaphor of the tree of life. In this tree, we have a trunk from which first two branches come out, then three, then many. We consider that there may be about 600 million branches, that is, species.

BBC News Mundo – That’s where the idea of ​​Luca comes from, the universal ancestor of all living beings on our planet…

Briones – After a series of molecular processes, we arrive at Luca, who is at the top of the tree. We assume that Luca was a cell similar to ours, and from there, the diversification of life and species occurs.

BBC News World – How is this system of molecules capable of self-reproduction, what does it look like?

Briones – Imagine a bubble with a membrane of oil-like molecules that are able to carry genetic information and carry out a metabolism. They would be beings much simpler than a bacterium, but with the fundamental characteristic of making copies of themselves and evolving.

BBC News Mundo – This question of asking yourself about the origin of life and if there is extraterrestrial life, what is it really good for if the chances of finding it are minimal, that is, why spend so much time and resources on it?

Briones – I believe the usefulness of these kinds of big questions is to take us to the limits of what we humans can ask ourselves, to take us to the edge of knowledge. Asking ourselves the big questions helps us develop our brains and be more human, which is no small feat. Along the way, each time we investigate these issues, technologies are generated that are then very useful.

BBC News World – Like which ones?

Briones – For example, new materials. Space exploration has been the major driving force behind the search for stronger and lighter materials. They can be applied, for example, in airplanes or new communication systems that are later applied in technologies such as telephones. Or in life support systems for astronauts, which are taken to hospitals and allow us to be alive in an Intensive Care Unit. Or drug development. Space exploration has a direct impact on the well-being of the population.

BBC News World – As exploration is very expensive and resources are scarce, when it comes to choosing where to focus efforts to find extraterrestrial life, where do they go? Where is life most likely to be found outside of Earth?

Briones – In terms of nearby life, i.e. in the Solar System, the best candidates are Mars and a satellite of Jupiter called Europa, which has a 20-kilometer ice crust with many cracks, but beneath it is 100 kilometers of liquid water. It is a great ocean, and in those waters, living beings can exist.

What we are looking for are places where there can be water, a source of organic matter, that is, molecules with carbon and energy. When you have these three components, we assume that the conditions for life are in place.

BBC News Mundo – And what have we found so far on Mars?

Briones – Mars has a lot of frozen water, water with a lot of salt that forms a kind of very liquid mud, a kind of dense lake 1,500 meters below the surface. Different types of molecules have been detected, but there is still nothing that would allow us to say that life originated there.

BBC News World – When will humans be able to set foot on Mars for the first time?

Briones – There are more or less 20 years to go, but things can go faster, because there were private initiatives, like Space X, that revolutionized this whole field a little. Perhaps, instead of 20 years, there are only 15 years left to reach Mars. There are high hopes of putting a human footprint on Mars, as was done in 1969 with the Moon.

BBC News Mundo – And why don’t we go back to the moon?

Briones – The NASA program was stopped because it was being extraordinarily expensive, and what was wanted had already been done, and because geopolitics is essential. The United States had already shown its leadership, and at that time there was not much else to investigate there. But that will change. Perhaps the first human flight is in a year or so. The dates are constantly changing, but we are close to returning to the Moon.

BBC News World – And how advanced is China’s space exploration program? Recently we’ve seen cross-accusations between Americans and Chinese about wanting to “seize the moon”.

Briones – Yes, just as there was tension between the United States and the Soviet Union, now it is clearly between the United States and China. China has a very ambitious space program, they are doing things very fast and very well. They were very successful in exploring the Moon.

They also managed to get to Mars last year with an orbiter, a fixed lander, from which a wheeled vehicle descended, and all in the same spacecraft. It’s something NASA hadn’t achieved, and China did it on their first try, which means they’re very good at space exploration, at rocket technology, and therefore are and will be a major competitor to the United States.

On the other hand, in China, they use the propaganda apparatus that uses this kind of success to silence other issues regarding human rights and the level of democracy. So there is now open competition between Washington and Beijing for the moon. And another race to Mars. We’ll see who wins.

Scientists are more interested in the advances that can be made than who is the first to raise their flag. This is something much more of the politicians.