‘Washington and Beijing are in a race for the Moon and Mars’

Raju Singh

Carlos Briones

Credit, Carlos Briones

photo caption,

Carlos Briones will participate in the Hay Festival in Querétaro.

Few people are as prepared to answer what life is and where we can find it as Carlos Briones.

Scientist, popularizer and poet, the Spanish astrobiologist spent years asking himself about the big questions about the origin of life on Earth and the existence of other forms of life in the Universe.

And as he says on his Twitter account, “Science to understand the world, poetry to name it. And, always, doubt”, he has an interest and passion for doing it through the “third culture”, the connection between Science , Humanities and the Arts.

With his team, he is doing research on the first biological molecules capable of transmitting genetic information and developing biosensors with the function of detecting molecules related to the presence of life, wherever it may be.

