‘We have a choice’: the young woman who will contest the Miss England final without makeup

Melisa Raouf will be in the Miss England final and, in the future, intends to act in diplomacy

In almost a hundred years of history, the Miss England beauty pageant will have, for the first time in its final, a contestant who will perform without makeup: 20-year-old student Melisa Raouf. She wants to use the opportunity to show girls that they don’t need to wear makeup to feel beautiful.

Raouf, who lives in south London, last week won a newly created round of contest in which contestants must not wear makeup. She secured her place among the 40 competitors who will compete in the final on October 17th and decided to keep her face washed in the decisive stage as well.

If she wins the final, she will go on to the Miss World competition and says she intends not to wear makeup.

“I wanted to show that we have a choice,” Raouf told the BBC. “We don’t have to wear makeup if we don’t want to.”

