What are the best credit cards that score every dollar?

Nubank has a new function for paying bills: understand!

Today, many cards offer points to customers as they spend. These points can be exchanged for other products after an accumulated time. Another option provided by cards is the so-called “cashback”, which consists of returning a percentage of the purchase.

However, this feature, in terms of benefit to the consumer, does not pay off as much as the accumulation of points. This is because most cards available on the market that offer so-called cashback return minimum amounts to customers.

In this sense, if you need to choose between cashback and points, it is more interesting to choose points.

Now that you know that. Check out the 4 best card options that score every dollar spent.

Sugar Loaf; C6; Click; Original.

Sugar Loaf

The Pão de Açúcar card is a partnership with Itaú. It has Visa and Mastercard options. It has 3 modalities: Platinum, Gold and International.

The Platinum and Gold modalities accumulate one point for each real spent.

As these points are usually redeemed for miles for travel, each Platinum point can be converted into 0.88 miles. Gold can be converted into 0.7 miles.

C6

The C6 is a MasterCard branded card and has 3 modalities: C6, C6 Platinum and C6 Carbon. The C6 Carbon scores per dollar spent.

The C6 card is the simplest of the 3 options. It scores 0.05 for every dollar spent, which is considered a low score. But there is the possibility of acquiring the “C6 + Bonus”, a points accelerator plan. With it, for each dollar spent, the score is 0.28, and the user receives 600 points per month. The plan has a monthly cost of R$ 20.

The other option is the C6 Platinum, the intermediate mode of the card. C6 Platinum users also score just 0.05 per dollar spent. For customers with expenses above R$2500, there is the option of the “C6 Platinum” plan, which costs R$40 and serves to boost points as well. With the subscription, for each dollar spent, the customer scores 0.40.

C6 cards do not charge an annual fee.

Click Itaú

The Itaú Click card in its Platinum version makes it possible to choose between the MasterCard and Visa brands. In addition to the benefits of each banner, it scores 1.0 for every R$3 spent.

In a way, it offers a good return to customers. However, the Click Platinum unit is R$214.

Original

Banco Original credit cards are MasterCard. There are 4 options: Standard, Gold, Platinum and Black.

All modalities accumulate 1 point for every dollar spent. The difference between the other cards is that they convert the points in the form of credits in the invoice or money in the account.

Conversion factors differ between modalities.

Standard: 0.3%;

Gold: 0.5%;

Platinum: 0.75%;

Black: 1.5%.

The first three do not charge an annual fee for the first 3 years of use. Black, on the other hand, has an annual fee of R$ 81.

Image: Andrey_Kuzmin / shutterstock.com