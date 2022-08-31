Without Trinity (Gabriel Sater), who dropped out Sister (Camila Morgado) pregnant, the cramullion still promises to touch terror in the next chapters of “Pantanal”. According to the website “Gshow”the devil will possess the redhead in the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira). During a simple conversation, the aunt of Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will change the countenance when feeling the devil.

Mariana (Selma Egrei), Phylum (Dira Paes), Zefa (Paula Barbosa) and Zé Leoncio will be terrified at the prospect of Sister: “We’re going to have death around here…”the girl will say, out of nowhere and for no reason. “Daughter… What are you talking about?”your mother will ask, scared. “Nothing… I’m quiet”she will answer, without the slightest idea of ​​what she has just said.

“Believe in God the Father! It’s Cramulhãozinho who’s speaking for her!”will scream Zefa. with shame, Sister will leave the kitchen. lady Marianaof course, goes after it: “Can you explain to me what that was?”, will question. Still embarrassed, the pregnant woman will try to explain herself: “I don’t know what you’re talking about, mom”. Brava, you will insist on a convincing answer.

“You said, quite literally, that there was going to be death here on the farm! And everyone listened! I want to know why?”will speak. “I did not say that! For love, you’re making me nervous.”will hit Sister. “So who was it? Will you be schizophrenic after you’re old? I’m starting to think you’re going to give birth to the Cramullion’s baby!”complete to Mariana.