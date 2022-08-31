What is a hundred-year secrecy imposed by Bolsonaro and attacked by Lula







Candidate Simone Tebet (MDB) also criticized secrecy during the debate: ‘Whoever wants to hide something for 100 years owes something to Brazil’ Photo: CARLA CARNIEL/Reuters / BBC News Brazil

“In 100 years you will know”: this was the response of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), on a social network, to a comment that asked: why do you put a hundred-year secrecy on “all the thorny/controversial issues of your term” and ” there is something to hide”.

– In 100 years you will know. 👍 — Jair M. Bolsonaro (@jairbolsonaro) April 13, 2022

The interaction on Twitter was in April. Now, in the race for the presidency, the 100-year secrecy imposed under the Bolsonaro administration is the target of criticism from former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), as occurred in the first debate that brought them face to face.

Lula said that “today, any little thing is a hundred years of secrecy”, right after asking senator and MDB presidential candidate Simone Tebet about the behavior of the Bolsonaro government during the covid-19 pandemic. She stated: “a hundred years of secrecy for what? Whoever wants to hide something for 100 years owes something to Brazil”.

The current president called Lula an “ex-convict” and said: “one hundred years of secrecy, a law from Dilma’s time, for personal matters, my vaccination card, or whoever visits me at Alvorada, nothing more than that…”

The century-old imposition of secrecy occurred in several situations that gained prominence during the Bolsonaro government. Recall four cases below:

Bolsonaro’s vaccination card was placed in secrecy, amid the covid-19 pandemic and in the context that the president questioned the effectiveness and safety of immunizers;

The government determined a hundred-year secrecy on information on access badges to the Planalto Palace issued in the name of the sons Carlos Bolsonaro and Eduardo Bolsonaro;

The IRS imposed a hundred-year secrecy in the process that describes the agency’s action to try to confirm a defense thesis of Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the president’s son, about the origin of the “cracks” case;

The Army imposed 100-year secrecy in the process that investigated the departure of active-duty general and former Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello to an act in Rio de Janeiro with President Jair Bolsonaro and government supporters.

There are also cases in which the government tried to keep the information secret and then changed its mind – such as data on visits to the Planalto Palace by pastors suspected of favoring the release of funds from the Ministry of Education to allied mayors.

A report by Estadão published in May 2022 showed that, from January 2019 to December 2021, during the Bolsonaro government, one in four rejected requests for information was justified by the secrecy of the information — the rate is twice that recorded in the administration. of PT Dilma Rousseff and four percentage points higher than that of the Michel Temer government (MDB), according to the report.

What does the law say about ‘hundred-year secrecy’

Secrecy for a maximum of one hundred years is provided for in the law that ended the eternal secrecy of official documents — the Law on Access to Information (LAI). It was sanctioned in 2011 by then-President Dilma Rousseff — and was signed together with the law that created the Truth Commission.

In article 31, the law provides that personal information related to intimacy, private life, honor and image have restricted access for a period of up to one hundred years.

There is also an excerpt that seeks to contain the use of this measure: the text says that the restriction of access to “information relating to the private life, honor and image of a person cannot be invoked with the intention of harming the process of investigation of irregularities in which the holder of the information is involved, as well as in actions aimed at the recovery of historical facts of greater relevance”.





Law that ended the eternal secrecy of official documents was sanctioned in the Dilma Rousseff government Photo: Fabio Rodrigues Pozzebom/Agência Brasil/BBC News Brazil

‘Publicity is the rule, secrecy is the exception’

Lawyer Patrícia Sampaio, professor of Administrative Law at FGV Direito Rio, explains that this provision of one hundred years of secrecy at LAI seeks to protect the intimacy and private life of individuals, since the State has access to many personal data. For example: some illness that you prefer that your family and employers don’t know you have.

“Now we also have to understand that when an individual decides to step into the public arena — run for elective office, take office in elective office — even that privacy, that intimacy, it is, in a way, relativized,” it says. “It’s not that it ceases to exist — the individual continues to have the right to his privacy, his private life. But in his relationship with public things, with public resources, this intimacy has to be relativized in the name of social control of the agents’ actions public.”

Sampaio summarizes: “In a State of law, the publicity of administrative acts and of the representatives of the people are, as a rule, public. Publicity is the rule and secrecy is the exception”, he says.

The teacher and lawyer remembers that the law is ten years old. “We must take care that it is not forgotten or interpreted contrary to its purpose.”

Andréa Gonçalves, a professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) — who specializes in public sector accountability, with a focus on the health area — says that Brazil is “a very young democracy” and that, little by little, measures have been taken aimed at increasing transparency — this is the case with LAI, which she considers “huge gain”.

“Society has the right and must have access to information from the State”, defends Gonçalves.

However, the UnB professor says that “much of what we observe is still a trace of patrimonialism — ‘I sat in the chair and I do it the way I understand, my way’. You can observe this in all areas”.

“This goes from the lowest level to the highest level. We are talking about information at the federal level. Imagine there in the prefecture of smaller cities, where the mayor understands that he owns the prefecture and the resource he went after, he spends however he wants, and he won’t make that information available.”





In criticism of Bolsonaro, Lula said during a debate: “today, any little thing is 100-year secrecy” Photo: Antonio Lacerda/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / BBC News Brazil

And is it possible for a president to remove secrecy imposed by the previous administration? According to the interviewees, in practice, a secrecy imposed by the previous president could be extinguished by a new ruler.

Tebet, ranked fourth in the polls, said her eventual government would have “complete transparency”. Lula, leader in the polls, told Bolsonaro that “in a single decree, I will erase all your secrets”.

– This text was originally published in https://www.bbc.com/portuguese/brasil-62722610