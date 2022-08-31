What is it for? How to take and What Effects of the Medicine

Used since the 1970s in the treatment of refractory hypertension (those that do not respond to pharmacological therapy), minoxidil began to have dermatological use due to one of its side effects: hypertrichosis, that is, excessive hair growth. Thus, in the 1980s, the medication began to be indicated for people with hereditary baldness.

What is minoxidil?

It is a drug classified as a vasodilator that has the effect of growing hair on the body. Given its characteristics, it should only be used under medical and/or pharmaceutical prescription and guidance.

In what situations should it be used?

The drug has been used in dermatological clinical practice for over 30 years and its effects are well known. However, it is important that you make the rational use of this medicine, that is, use it properly, in the right dose and for the right time.

Although minoxidil can be used in the field of cardiology, in specific cases for the control of refractory hypertension, this text focuses on its dermatological use. Thus, the topical use of the medication is indicated in the treatment of hereditary baldness (androgenic alopecia).

The literature on the drug reveals that it has also been used in cases of alopecia areata, alopecia resulting from chemotherapy, before and after hair transplant procedures, in scarring alopecia and also in hypotrichosis — the reduced presence of hairs of hereditary origin. , and also in the period after covid-19, a disease that also leads to hair loss. Although these uses in clinical practice are considered common, they are not listed in the package insert for minoxidil and, therefore, are called off label.

Understand how it works

So far, it is not fully explained how minoxidil promotes hair growth, says Marcelo Polacow, president of CRF-SP.

However, scientific research describes that, as a vasodilator, the drug promotes increased blood flow to the scalp, which could stimulate the appearance of new hairs. “In addition, it acts on the hair cells through potassium channels, accelerating the cycle of the threads: from its telogen (resting) to anagen (growth) phase”, completes the specialist.

It is important to know that the medication also increases the diameter of the hair and is considered most effective among people under the age of 40 with recent hair loss. However, the drug does not cure baldness.

It is expected that the first effects can already be noticed in eight weeks, but they are more visible after three to six months of treatment. Despite this, each person will respond to therapy individually, which also depends on adherence to treatment.

How long will I use this medicine?

According to dermatologist Ludmila Corral, responsible for the Trichology Outpatient Clinic at HUOL-UFRN (Onofre Lopes University Hospital of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), which is part of the Ebserh network (Empresa Brasileira de Serviços Hospitalares), self-medication is not recommended because the treatment is always personalized.

She explains that, depending on the diagnosis, such as baldness, for example, the use of minoxidil should be continuous. In cases where there is high volume loss, the therapy time can last for the entire period of desired growth, which is equivalent to one or two years.

The doctor also warns that, when starting treatment, it is common for a fall to occur. The reason for this is that the drug accelerates the loss of hairs that were about to fall out, while promoting the so-called synchronization of the anagen phase, that is, putting more hairs in the growth phase.

“People think that it is enough to use minoxidil for three months. However, this is the right time to return to the doctor for an evaluation. Hence the importance of professional guidance. It is up to the specialist to clarify all these details”, adds Corral.

Another important issue is that treatment should not be stopped suddenly. The use of the drug should be discontinued gradually to prevent rapid and sudden hair loss.

Discover the available presentations

Loniten®, Aloxidil® and Regaine® are trademarks of minoxidil. But you can find the generic versions.

Check out the presentation available for topical hair treatment:

Hair solution – 50 mg

Some doctors have used low doses of minoxidil taken by mouth for hair treatment. The treatment is not yet authorized by the health authorities and is based on the findings of research conducted by an Australian doctor, Rodney Sinclair, which have confirmed the safety of the treatment.

Here in Brazil, the drug is handled in pharmacies that are authorized to make medications with a low therapeutic index (name given to drugs whose therapeutic and toxic dose limits are very close).

What are the advantages and disadvantages of this drug?

The experts consulted by the report agree that the greatest advantage of minoxidil is that it revolutionized the treatment of androgenetic alopecia, especially in its oral presentation, which facilitated adherence to therapy.

The disadvantages highlighted were the unwanted growth of hair —in men, in the region of the cheekbones, ears and nose; and, in women, on the forehead, eyebrows, upper lip and sideburns. In addition, the topical presentation requires daily and continuous application, which usually leads to treatment abandonment.

Know the contraindications

In general, the group of drugs to which minoxidil belongs is considered effective and safe, but there are some contraindications.

The drug should not be used by people who are allergic (or know that someone in the family has had a similar reaction) to its active ingredient or any other component of its formula.

The following are signs of an allergy: flushing, difficulty breathing or swallowing, swelling of the lips, face, throat or tongue.

Also be aware of the following conditions:

Sudden hair loss of unknown cause

Absence of family history

Postpartum related hair loss

Scalp inflammation or infection

Use of another type of medication in the region

Can children and elderly use it?

The literature on minoxidil clarifies that it is generally used by individuals over 18 years of age, but the indication is at the physician’s discretion, with the exception that the drug should be avoided if there are problems associated with the scalp.

As for the elderly, there is no contraindication even in the presence of kidney or liver problems, as the doses do not require adjustment. However, it is necessary to be aware of possible interactions with other medications, which should be evaluated by the doctor.

I am pregnant and intend to breastfeed. Can I use minoxidil?

Although the manufacturer declares that the drug is contraindicated for women, the drug has been prescribed for this group. However, as there are no safety studies in pregnant and lactating women, its use in these groups is not recommended.

If you discover that you are pregnant while taking the drug, inform your doctor as soon as possible so that he can assess the risks and benefits of continuing treatment.

What’s the best way to use it?

The drug should be administered at the same times each day and according to the dose schedule indicated by the doctor. Avoid increasing or reducing the doses prescribed by the specialist, as well as the treatment time.

What do I do when I forget to use minoxidil?

Use the lotion as soon as you remember and restart the medication regimen. It is not advisable to double the dose indicated for you to make up for the missed dose. If you keep forgetting to use your meds, use some sort of alarm to remind yourself.

What are the possible side effects?

This medication is considered to be well tolerated, safe, and effective when used in adequate doses and for as long as your doctor prescribes it.

Despite this, the most common side effects are:

Drug interactions

Some medications do not combine with minoxidil. And when that happens, they can change or reduce their effect. Tell your doctor, pharmacist or dentist if you are using (or have recently used) any medication, especially antihypertensives such as guanethidine.

Although there is no data in the medical literature on interaction with supplements, before starting treatment with the drug, inform the doctor or pharmacist about possible use of these products.

At home, put the following tips into practice:

Note the expiration date of the medicine indicated on the cartridge. Remember: after opening, some drugs have a shorter shelf life, which is also influenced by how you store them;

Carefully read the package insert or instructions for consumption of the drug;

Ingest the pills whole. Avoid crushing them or cutting them in half — they can hurt your mouth or throat;

In the case of capsules, do not open them to put the content in water, food or even for disposal. Always use the entire capsule;

In the case of oral suspensions, shake the bottle well before use. Always clean the dosing cup before and after use and store it next to the medicine bottle, to avoid mixing with other medicines;

Respect the indicated dosage limit;

Choose a place protected from light and moisture for storage. Kitchens and bathrooms are not the best option. The ambient temperature must be between 15 °C and 30 °C;

Store your medicines in high compartments. The idea is to make access difficult for children;

Find out which places close to your home accept the disposal of medicines. Some pharmacies and pharmaceutical industries already have collection projects;

Avoid disposal in household trash or the toilet. Empty glass and plastic bottles, as well as empty boxes and cards can go to the common recycling.

The Ministry of Health maintains a booklet (in pdf) for the Rational Use of Medicines, but you can complement the reading with the booklet of the Institute of Technology in Drugs (Farmanguinhos – Fiocruz) (in pdf) or of the Regional Council of Pharmacy of São Paul (also in pdf). The more you educate yourself in health, the less risk you take.

Sources: Amouni Mouradpharmacist, professor of the pharmacy course at Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie (SP) and technical advisor at CRF-SP (Regional Council of Pharmacy of São Paulo); Ludmila Corraldermatologist, responsible for the Trichology Outpatient Clinic at HUOL-UFRN (Onofre Lopes University Hospital of the Federal University of Rio Grande do Norte), which is part of the Ebserh network (Brazilian Hospital Services Company); Marcelo Polacow, pharmacist, master and doctor in pharmacology from Unicamp (State University of Campinas) and president of CRF-SP. Technical review: Amouni Mourad.

