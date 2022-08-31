What Thais Fersoza went through with her ex, no one should go through

The actress now lives a happy and peaceful life with her current husband

Currently married to the country singer Michel Telothe actress Thais Fersoza went through a very difficult period in the past. It turns out that in 2005, she started dating the actor. Joaquim Lopesalready in 2009 they went to the altar.

However, unlike the courtship, the marriage between them did not last long, about two months after the wedding, the couple surprised and announced the separation. At the time, the actor was very close to Paolla Oliveira, as they worked together in the film Uma Professora Muito Maluquinha.

Still on the honeymoon with Thais Fersoza, photos of the actor were released in the company of Paolla. So, when he ended his romance with Thais Fersoza, he didn’t take any time to assume the relationship with Paolla. Many then ended up pointing out that the actor would have betrayed Thais Fersoza with Paolla Oliveira and the matter had a lot of repercussions.

Thais Fersoza and Joaquim Lopes at the wedding (Photo: Reproduction)
LIFE FOLLOWED

And years after that, life went on for each one. Currently Joaquim Lopes is no longer with Paolla Oliveira, he is in a relationship with Marcella Fogaça, with whom he had a couple of twins. Thais Fersoza has two children with Michel Teló, a couple.

The actress and Michel Teló even met at the 2012 carnival. Two years later, they made the union official. Together they had Melinda and Teodoro, who are hugely successful on social media and draw attention for their beauty, inherited from their parents.

Michel Teló and Thais Fersoza - Photo: Reproduction
