‘What’s the problem, buying some property with cash?’, asks Bolsonaro | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro, asked this Tuesday (30) about a report by the Uol portal – which states that at least 51 properties owned by the president and his family were purchased with cash -, replied: “What’s the problem, buying with cash some real estate?”

According to the survey by Uol, from the 1990s until now, Bolsonaro, his sons and brothers negotiated 107 properties. Almost half acquired partially or totally with cash.

Uol states that the purchases total R$ 13.5 million, if the amounts paid at the time are considered. Considering inflation since then, they reach R$ 25.6 million.

The president was asked by the press, after a campaign rally in Brasília, if the news of the purchases in cash would give ammunition to his opponents in the election.

“What’s the problem with buying a property with cash? I don’t know what’s written in the article. What’s the problem?” Bolsonaro repeated.

“Investigate, my God in heaven, investigate. How many properties are there?”

Journalists replied that there were more than a hundred. Bolsonaro asked “who bought it?”. Reporters said it was him and his family.

At that moment, Bolsonaro said that, since he took office, his children have received “beats” from the investigations.

“It has already been investigated. Since when I took over, 4 years of beating Flávio [Bolsonaro, senador]from Carlos [Bolsonaro, vereador]Edward [Bolsonaro, deputado federal], less. I have five brothers in Vale do Ribeira. What do I have to do with their business?”, argued the president.

Flávio Bolsonaro buys R$5.97 million mansion in upscale neighborhood of Brasília

‘Rachadinha’: former employee of Carlos Bolsonaro in the Chamber of Rio says to MPRJ that he never had a badge nor does he know the name of his colleagues at the time

Uol reported that it carried out the survey over seven months, based on registry offices. The report found documents that stated, as a method of payment: “in national currency”. The expression is used to refer to transfers in kind.

Investigations about the children

Among the investigations into the children, cited by Bolsonaro, are complaints of cracks.

Rachadinha is the name given to the illegal practice of a parliamentarian taking part of the salaries of employees in his offices.

A complaint from the Public Ministry says that cracks occurred in the office of Flávio Bolsonaro, when he was a deputy in the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj).

The investigators estimate that the cracking scheme in the now senator’s office moved around R$ 2.3 million. Also according to the complaint, the money was laundered with application in a chocolate store in Rio, of which the senator was a partner, and in real estate.