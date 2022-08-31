President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was irritated today when asked about the purchase of real estate in cash by his family. Exclusive reports from UOL showed that the Bolsonaro clan acquired 51 properties with cash payments over the past three decades.

The governor said he did not know “what was written in the matter”, but countered. “What’s the problem with buying a property with cash, I don’t know what is written in the article… What’s the problem?”, he said, after participating in a meeting promoted by Unecs (National Union of ), in Brasilia.

“What do I have to do with their business?”, completed the candidate for reelection, after complaining about attacks by the press on his children and family members who live in Vale do Ribeira (SP).

The use of cash for real estate transactions may indicate money laundering or asset concealment operations. The Senate is discussing a bill that suggests the ban on this type of operation, but the text has been stalled for almost a year, awaiting the designation of a rapporteur so that it can be processed by the CCJ (Commission on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship).

Asked if he feared an electoral impact due to the repercussion of the report, Bolsonaro replied that “it will not have”, and criticized the UOL. “What is doing it is a press agency that no longer has any credibility in Brazil,” she said.

The president said he still does not care about possible investigations regarding properties purchased with cash.

“All right, then. Investigate, my God. How many properties are there? More than a hundred properties… Who bought it? Me? My family? My children have already been investigated. Since when I took over, four years of beating over the Flávio, Carlos, Eduardo less… Relatives of mine from Vale do Ribeira. I have five brothers in Vale do Ribeira.”

Minutes before, during the Unes’s sabbath, the president briefly quoted the reports. “If we are punished for fake news, many press agencies would close down. I am the first to defend the press. You can continue to criticize me without any problem. that my mother, who passed away, is in the process, Dona Olinda, 94 years old”, he said.

Half in cash Columnists Thiago Herdy and Juliana Dal Piva found that, from the 1990s to the present day, the president, brothers and children have negotiated 107 properties, of which at least 51 were acquired in whole or in part with the use of cash, according to a statement made by them. clan members.

Survey in notaries Purchases registered at the registry offices using the payment method “in national currency”, a standardized expression for transfers in cash, totaled R$ 13.5 million. In values ​​adjusted by the IPCA, this amount is currently equivalent to R$ 25.6 million.

It is not possible to know the payment method for 26 properties, which totaled payments of R$ 986 thousand (or R$ 1.99 million in adjusted values) because this information is not included in the purchase and sale documents. Transactions by check or bank transfer involved 30 properties, totaling R$13.4 million (or R$17.9 million adjusted by the IPCA).

25 deals led to investigations At least 25 of them were purchased in situations that led to investigations by the Public Ministry of Rio and the Federal District. In this group are acquisitions and sales made by the president’s nucleus, his children and his ex-wives, not necessarily with the use of cash, but which have become the object of investigations, such as, for example, in the case of “cradinhas” (illegal appropriation of office staff salaries).

Through its advice, the UOL asked President Jair Bolsonaro why the family preferred cash transactions, but he did not respond.

1,105 270 document pages The survey considers the heritage built in Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Brasília by the president, his three oldest children, mother, five brothers and two ex-wives.

In the last seven months, the report consulted 1,105 pages of 270 documents required from land registry offices and deed records in 16 municipalities, 14 of them in the state of São Paulo. He personally visited 12 cities to check addresses and the destination given to the properties, in addition to consulting legal proceedings.

Even Bolsonaro’s mother, Olinda, who died in January of this year, aged 94, had the only two properties acquired in her name paid in cash, in 2008 and 2009, in Miracatu, in the interior of São Paulo. Among the properties purchased with cash by the family, there are shops, land and various houses.