‘What’s the problem with buying real estate with cash?’, asks Bolsonaro

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said on Tuesday he did not see any problems in buying real estate with cash, after being asked about transactions made by his family members.

— What’s the problem to buy with real cash? I don’t know what is written in the article. What’s the problem? Investigate, my God in heaven,” said Bolsonaro, on the way out of an event in the trade and services sector, when asked about a report by the UOL which deals with the purchase of real estate by the president, his children, his mother and ex-wives.

Real estate deals by people linked to the president had already been the subject of investigations in the past.

The president said that two of his children, Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and Councilman Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ), have been “beaten” for four years. The Public Ministry of Rio de Janeiro is investigating a possible “cracking” scheme in the two offices. Bolsonaro even said that it has nothing to do with what his brothers do.

“It’s already been investigated. Since when I took over, four years of beating Flávio, Carlos. Edward, less so. Relatives of mine in the Ribeira Valley. I have five brothers in Vale do Ribeira. What do I have to do with their business?