WhatsApp launches innovation that allows grocery shopping through the app

WhatsApp released a new function this Monday, 29. Now users of the messaging service can make and pay for grocery shopping within the app. With the new service, business sales will become even easier. Not to mention the comfort and positive experience of purchasing items by users.

If you live in Brazil, you will have to wait a little longer. At first, the novelty is only available to WhatsApp users in India, but the service arrives as quite an innovation for those who don’t leave the messaging app and seek even more experiences. complete.

supermarket by whatsapp

The announcement of the service by Meta indicates that now the users of the blue whiting app will be able to do their grocery shopping in a super different way.

There, items such as food, cleaning products and the entire complete line offered by the chains will be available. All very easy! Just send a “hi” message to the official number of JioMart, the online shopping company. According to the announcement, after that, you will need to follow the other steps indicated during the conversation.

Users have access to offers of the day and a complete list of products divided by categories.

By checking the catalog and choosing everything you want, the customer can also pay for the purchase from the market directly through WhatsApp. At the end of all stages, the consumer will receive the products at home, that is, at the address indicated by the customer. The novelty is another great service that comes winning space within the messaging app that has become much more than that.

Since 2020, WhatsApp Business has given a “commercial” look to the app, as there is a shopping cart and product catalog function. Now the novelty that starts with India should make the acquisition experience even more complete and intuitive.