When will I receive the SALARY ALLOWANCE for 2022? take your doubts

The economic crisis that plagues Brazil has produced numerous effects on the lives of workers. One of them refers to the payment of PIS/PASEP 2021, which to date has not been paid.

There is not even a timetable for when the amounts will be passed on to the beneficiaries. In recent days, the big question is when the 2022 salary bonus will be properly paid. In this article, you can find all the details on the subject.

When will PIS/PASEP 2022 be paid?

The Federal Government has not yet launched a PIS/PASEP 2022 payment schedule. Although, by law, the union has to transfer the amount of this current year next year, it is expected that in 2023 it will also pay PIS/ PASEP 2021, which is also overdue.

But for you to receive PIS/PASEP 2021 or 2022, you must meet the following criteria:

Received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any remunerated activity for a minimum period of 30 days, during the year 2020;

It has the data completely updated by the appropriate employer in RAIS or e-Social;

Have registered with PIS/PASEP for at least five years.

See too: PIS/Pasep 2021: DEFINED payment schedule? When can I withdraw?

What will be the value of PIS/PASEP 2022

The amount to be received from PIS/PASEP will depend on the number of months worked by the beneficiary. In addition, it is also necessary to take into account the minimum wage for the current year, which changes quite frequently. Below, you can see what the values ​​will be based on the current minimum wage:

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months – BRL 202;

3 months – BRL 303;

4 months – BRL 404;

5 months – BRL 505;

6 months – BRL 606;

7 months – BRL 707;

8 months – BRL 808;

9 months – BRL 909;

10 months – BRL 1,010;

11 months – BRL 1,111;

12 months worked – R$ 1,212.

See too: Can workers withdraw amounts from PIS/Pasep this year?

How to consult the PIS/PASEP

Many people do not know how to consult the PIS/PASEP. That’s why we brought some contacts that are important for you to check your situation with the two programs. The query can be carried out in several ways:

PIS (for private company workers)

You can seek assistance on the Caixa Trabalhador Application;

In addition, there is also the box website;

If you prefer to call, you can contact the Caixa Econômica Federal telephone number: 0800 726 0207.

Download the Caixa Trabalhador app from this link: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.gov.caixa.trabalhador&hl=pt_BR&gl=US

PASEP (for public servants)